Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 5 Hits and Flops

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Philippe Coutinho and Fernandinho rejoice after scoring against Bolivia Felipe Luis was a constant threat down the left side of Brazil's attack

Brazil overcame a stubborn Bolivia side 3-0 in Sau Paulo for the inaugural match of the Copa America, thanks to a brace from Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. After a tense first half where Brazil enjoyed the bulk of the posession but failed to break down a well drilled La Verde side, Coutinho broke the schackles in the 50th minute, converting a penalty after a Richarilson strike hit the arm of Bolivian defender Jusino in the box.

Coutinho grabbed his second 3 minutes later, heading the ball into an empty net after a delicious cross from Liverpool front-man Roberto Firmino. Sustitute Everton Soares scored a sensational third 5 minutes from full time, cutting in from the left flank to curl a superb long ranger past Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe

With this win, Brazil race to the top of Group A which also features Venezuela and Peru. Brazil are just one victory away from reaching 100 wins in their Copa America history (178 games played, Wins-99).

Let us take a look at the 5 hits and flops from the match

#5 Hit - Filipe Luis (Brazil, Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid left wingback Filipe Luis has always been considered an understudy to Real Madrid's Marcelo. With the Los Blancos man dropped from the Selecao squad after a dismal season at the Bernebeu, Luis was promted to first choice left back and the Atleti man seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The 33-year-old was a constant thorn on Bolivia's side, completing an impressive pass success rate of 93%, with 4 dribbles completed, bamboozling La Verde rightback Bejarano on more than one occassion. He was neat in defence, calmly building attacks from the back and completed three excellent tackles.

Match Stats (as per WhoScored.com)

Pass Success-93%

Dribbles Completed-4

Aerials Won-3

Tackles Completed-3

