Brazil smashed South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, December 5.

The Selecao qualified for the knockouts as winners of Group G, earning six points from their three games. They finished top by virtue of a superior goal difference over Switzerland, who were the other team to qualify. Tite's men were eager to maintain their status as favorites entering the game.

South Korea, on the other hand, qualified in dramatic fashion. They finished as runners-up in Group H but were tied on four points with Uruguay, qualifying only because of a higher number of goals scored.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Com os retornos de Neymar Jr e Danilo, a Seleção Brasileira está escalada para a partida das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



x - 16h (de Brasília)



Vamos juntos por mais uma ! Equipe confirmada!Com os retornos de Neymar Jr e Danilo, a Seleção Brasileira está escalada para a partida das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.- 16h (de Brasília)Vamos juntos por mais uma Equipe confirmada! 💪🇧🇷Com os retornos de Neymar Jr e Danilo, a Seleção Brasileira está escalada para a partida das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.🇧🇷 x 🇰🇷 - 16h (de Brasília) Vamos juntos por mais uma ⭐! https://t.co/DmNAGz7Esq

Brazil made a superb start to the game and were dominant in the first half. They took just seven minutes to score the opening goal as Neymar played the ball across to Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid man showed great composure and paused for a moment before picking his spot to make it 1-0.

South Korea then conceded a soft penalty as Rocharlison was clipped in the box. Neymar stepped up and scored to make it 2-0 just 13 minutes into the game. Brazil's best football was yet to come as they created some tasty passing combinations and got closer to scoring. The Selecao added a third as Richarlison displayed lovely trickery and played a one-two with Thiago Silva before scoring.

Vinicius then turned provider as he played a lobbed pass toward the far post, where Lucas Paqueta came storming in a placed the ball into the bottom corner with a volley to make it 4-0. South Korea were left stunned as they trailed by four at the break.

South Korea made two changes at the interval as they desperately looked to find something from this game. Tite, too, then turned to his substitutes, giving Dani Alves, Gabriel Martinelli, and reserve goalkeeper Weverton some minutes. The Selecao took their foot off the pedal in the second period, allowing Korea to settle on the ball.

Brazil conceded a late consolation goal from long-range as Seung-Ho Paik smashed the ball in from nearly 25 yards, catching Alisson by surprise. That was one of six shots the Koreans managed on target, while the Selecao hit the target eight times.

Brazil held on and qualified for the quarter-finals with a big win. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Raphinha (Brazil)

Raphinha looked lively on the right flank and was eager to make things happen for Brazil as he dribbled past defenders. He created the chance for the Selecao's opening goal, leaving three South Korean defenders for dead before playing the ball into the box.

He played four key passes, one accurate cross, and two accurate long balls. He also created two big chances. Raphinha attempted five shots, with three on target. He also won five duels, making three interceptions and three tackles in an all-round performance.

#4. Flop - Heung-min Son (South Korea)

Son has struggled to be at his best at this World Cup for several reasons, with one of them being the mask he is forced to wear following an injury to his left eye socket. He struggled to get going even in this game as he was marked closely by Eder Militao and Marquinhos, who got the better of Son physically.

Heung-min Son attempted just one shot on target and won three of his nine duels. He was dispossessed 17 times and looked off-color for the majority of the game.

#3. Hit - Alisson (Brazil)

Alisson has been one of the most solid goalkeepers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made five great saves today but was only beaten by an absolute rocket by Seung-Ho Paik late in the game.

The Liverpool goalkeeper made three stops in the first half, including a stunning, top-corner save to deny South Korea a way back into the game in the first half. He made two saves in the second period as Brazil marched to victory.

#2. Flop - Woo-Young Jung (South Korea)

Woo-Young Jung was the early culprit for South Korea as he made things worse for his side early in the first half, having already conceded in the seventh minute. He closed down Richarlison, who seemed comfortable shielding the ball with his back to goal. However, Jung charged into his back and made contact with his foot, leaving the referee no choice but to award a spot-kick in the 12th minute.

#1. Hit - Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar put in a great performance for Brazil as he marked his return from injury with a goal and an assist. He got a touch on the cross by Raphinha for the Selecao's opener in the seventh minute and converted a penalty shortly after to make it 2-0.

Neymar attempted two other shots as well but they were wide of the mark. He also played two key passes and completed two dribbles. Neymar won five duels, but also missed a big chance to score. However, he was named the player of the match for leading his country to victory.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes