Brazil 4-1 South Korea: Player ratings as Samba magic takes Selecao into last 8 | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Oodles of class and some moments of magic helped Brazil rout Asian challengers South Korea 4-1 in their Round-of-16 class at Stadium 974 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (5 December).

The world's No.1 team were bolstered by the return of talisman Neymar to the starting line-up and the Selecao looked a rejuvenated lot from the outset.

Their breathtaking attacking play and razor-sharp precision sliced open a Korean side that lacked the fight that had taken them into the knockouts from a tough group.

Brazil opened the scoring through a delctable, chipped finish from left-winger Vinicius Jr. (7th minute). After some fine dribbling, Raphinha got past his man on the right byline to square it to Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain forward could not connect, but the ball fell to Vini coming in from the right. He took a touch before slotting it into the net through a barrage of red shirts.

Neymar doubled the lead for Brazil in the 13th minute with a smartly taken penalty. Richarlison was adjugded to have been fouled by Jung Woo-young while trying to clear the ball. Neymar stepped up to calmly place the ball along the ground to the 'keeper's left.

Two wonderful team goals quadrupled the lead as the samba dance moves began flowing on the ground and in the stands. Even the quintessentially serious manager Tite joined his players in one of the jigs as the Brazilian players pulled off their rehearsed moves with elan.

Their elegant feet and body movements were on show on the pitch as well. Richarlison, who is having a great tournamentm added the third in the 29th minute.

First, he juggled the ball with his head to get it in control. He then passed it to center-half Marquinhos and rushed into the box. Marquinhos passed it sideways to defensive partner, veteran Thiago Silva.

The Chelsea man put in a perfect through to Richarlison, who was not picked up by the Koreans. His neat finish was almost inevitable as he put it to the right of the 'keeper.

Lucas Paqueta scored the fourth (36th minute) with a classy volley. Neymar did some good work down the left to find Vini. The Real Madrid forward chipped it into the path of Paqueta in the box whose first-time shot slotted into the right corner.

The Koreans were run rugged in the first half and failed to press or mark the superior ball players. They also offered little going forward. They came closest through a Hwang Hee-Hwan long-ranger that Alisson tipped over.

The Asians had a much better second half and fashioned a few chances. They pulled one back through a fine long-range strike from Seung-ho Paik (76'), who unleashed a left-footed drive when the ball broke to him outside the box from a corner.

Brazil, meanwhile, took the foot off the accelerator considerably in the second period. They did create a few openings but could not add to their tally.

The Brazilians unfurled a banner showing their respect to the legendary Pele, who is batting a critical illness, after the game in a thoughtful gesture.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Seguimos juntos sempre.



: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Estamos com você, Rei!Seguimos juntos sempre.: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Estamos com você, Rei! Seguimos juntos sempre.📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF https://t.co/tSiFsTCebz

Brazil will face 2018 finalists Croatia in the quarterfinals.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game.

Brazil

Alisson 6.5/10

Back in the team after a break, the Liverpool 'keeper was in fine fettle whenever called upon during the game. Made five saves.

Eder Militao- 6.5/10

The right-back kept Song Heun-min quiet down the flank, while also making 95 per cent of his passes.

Thiago Silva- 7/10

Had a good defensive outing with one tackle and two interceptions and was not dribbled past once. Picked up a great assist as well.

Marquinhos- 6.5/10

Ably complemented Thiago at the back for Brazil while also pushing up-field to help out the magicians up top.

Danilo- 6.5/10

Helped out the attackers with some fine work on the overlap down the left made two crosses and 93 per cent of his passes.

Casemiro- 7/10

Was a shield in front of the defense, made four tackles, passed it forward on every occasion to act as a link between defense and attack.

Lucas Paqueta- 7.5/10

Had his best game in midfield for Brazil in this World Cup. Took his goal with class with a first-time volley, made 52 of his 58 passes and regularly drifted wide to link up with Raphinha.

Vinicus Jr.- 7.5/10

Brought his class to the table down the left flank for Brazil. His pace, dribbling, vision and shooting were on full display. Scored a great goal and picked up a precise assist.

Neymar- 7.5/10

The master pulled the strings from a central-attacking position. Played a big role in the Paqueta goal, scored a great penalty with a nonchalant jog and made two key passes.

Raphinha- 7.5/10

Brought his bag of skills to the table tonight. Some of his dribbling and skills were the epitome of joga bonito, the beautiful game that many of the Brazilans played tonight. Also picked up an assist.

Richarlison- 8/10

He married class with industry and was rightly rewarded. Richarlison played the most important role in the best goal of the game scored by Brazil. His head tennis to control the ball, playing a pass back and running forward to get on to the end of the through and the sublime finish all combined to create a thing of beauty.

Also worked really hard to close down players and won the penalty.

Substitiutes

Rodrygo- 6/10

Was decent without really setting the stage alight after coming on.

Gabriel Martinelli- 6.5/10

Looked sharp after coming on, hitting the target with 9 of his 10 passes and picking up one key pass.

Dani Alves- 6.5/10

Came on in the 63rd minute and the 39-year-old looked assured and calm on and off the ball.

Gleison Bremer- 6/10

Did his part after coming on as first-teamers took a well-earned break. The defender had 20 touches but missed a good chance to score a goal.

Weverton- 6/10

All Brazilan squad players have now got a game after the veteran goalie got a run out when Tite brought him on. Managed five touches but did not have to make a save.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Brazil have now used all 26 players in their



A real team effort Brazil have now used all 26 players in their #FIFAWorldCup squad!A real team effort 🇧🇷 Brazil have now used all 26 players in their #FIFAWorldCup squad! A real team effort 💛👏 https://t.co/lKl2ibWCd6

South Korea

Kim Seung-Gyu- 6/10

Despite conceding four, he actually kept the score down, especially in the second hald with some good saves.

Kim Moon-hwan- 5/10

The right-back had a torrid time trying to keep Vinicius in control and failed on most occasions.

Kim Min-jae- 5/10

The experienced center-back conceded a penalty and failed to control the Brazilian tsunami of attacks. The Napoli star was expected to lead the guard but came up short on a vital night.

Kim Young-gwon- 5/10

Managed just one tackle and was at fault for not picking up Richarlison, who ran through on goal to get his name on the board.

Kim Jin-su- 5.5/10

Was often dribbled past by the mercurial Raphinha down the right flank but did win four duels he got involved in.

Hwang Hee-chan-5.5/10

Though he managed a pass success of 84 per cent, he never managed to influence the game in an attacking sense or block the runs of Paqueta.

Hwang In-beom- 6/10

Had 54 touches of the ball and was one of the more active Korean players in the midfielders.

Jung Woo-young- 6/10

Was Korea's best passer on the night and also lost possession only five times. But did not manage a pass of note in an attacking sense.

Lee Jae-sung- 6.5/10

One of Korea's best attackers on the night. Showed some fight down the right wing while also managing two key passes.

Cho Gue-sung- 5/10

Managed just 23 touches and no shots on goals nor any successful dribble.

Son Heung-min- 5/10

Korea's best player and one of the finest attackers in world football was almost invisible during the game. Made just 70 per cent of his passes. His only attempt went wide.

Substitutes

Paik Seung-ho- 6.5/10

Scored a fine goal and managed 30 touches in just 25 minutes as the Asians finally got some semblance of control on the game.

Chul Hong- 6/10

Looked good at left-back as Korea made a comeback of sorts during the second half and created some chances.

Hwang Ui-jo- N/A

Did not manage a single touch during his 10 minutes on the pitch.

Son Jun-ho- 6.5/10

The midfielder was a breath of fresh air, maing 98 per cent of his passes and moving the play forward swiftly.

Lee Kang-in- 6/10

Passed the ball into wide areas and over the top with accuracy.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



O próximo compromisso dos nossos craques é na sexta-feira (9), às 12h (de Brasília), contra a Croácia.



Contamos com o apoio de todos na caminhada pela sexta ! Com gols de Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison e Paquetá, a Seleção Brasileira venceu a Coreia do Sul por 4 a 1.O próximo compromisso dos nossos craques é na sexta-feira (9), às 12h (de Brasília), contra a Croácia.Contamos com o apoio de todos na caminhada pela sexta Com gols de Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison e Paquetá, a Seleção Brasileira venceu a Coreia do Sul por 4 a 1.O próximo compromisso dos nossos craques é na sexta-feira (9), às 12h (de Brasília), contra a Croácia. Contamos com o apoio de todos na caminhada pela sexta ⭐️! https://t.co/yiw0qpIQUN

