Brazil-Argentina Combined XI ahead of the Copa Semifinal

Iypachan Pichappillil FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 115 // 30 Jun 2019, 21:54 IST

Brazil and Argentina are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2019 Copa America

Brazil and Argentina a headed for a mouthwatering semi-final clash in the ongoing Copa America, this Wednesday at the famous Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte as both sides chase continental glory.

Superstar Lionel Messi seems as hungry as ever to end his drought in terms of International trophies with Argentina while the Selecao are under immense pressure to deliver the trophy, being the tournament hosts and the highest FIFA Ranked (No.2) side in the competition.

Both sides were unconvincing in their respective quarter-finals with Brazil scraping through via the penalty shootout against Paraguay and Argentina edging their match against Venezuela 2-0 without controlling large portions of the game

With this in mind, let us take a look at the Best XI from amongst the two teams:

Goalkeeper-Alisson (Brazil and Liverpool)

Brazil v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Liverpool and Brazil shot-stopper Alisson has carried his rich club form to the Copa America and has proved to be an insurmountable colossus in goal for the Selecao, with the hosts yet to concede from open play in the tournament.

Along with centre backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, Alisson has kept all opposition attacks at bay and was immense in the quarter-final penalty shootout against Paraguay, pulling off a brilliant save to ensure Brazil won 4-3

Centre Back-Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina and Manchester City)

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Nicolas Otamendi has used all his experience to marshal the Argentina defence in this year's Copa America, impressively recovering from a poor first game against Colombia where Argentina went down 2-0.

He has dominated opposition in the last two Copa games for the Albiceleste, forming an impressive partnership with Gabriel Pazzella and will be key to manager Lionel Scaloni if they are to keep out a dynamic Brazil attack in the semi-final.

