×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brazil-Argentina Combined XI ahead of the Copa Semifinal

Iypachan Pichappillil
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
115   //    30 Jun 2019, 21:54 IST

Brazil and Argentina are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2019 Copa America
Brazil and Argentina are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2019 Copa America


Brazil and Argentina a headed for a mouthwatering semi-final clash in the ongoing Copa America, this Wednesday at the famous Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte as both sides chase continental glory.

Superstar Lionel Messi seems as hungry as ever to end his drought in terms of International trophies with Argentina while the Selecao are under immense pressure to deliver the trophy, being the tournament hosts and the highest FIFA Ranked (No.2) side in the competition.

Both sides were unconvincing in their respective quarter-finals with Brazil scraping through via the penalty shootout against Paraguay and Argentina edging their match against Venezuela 2-0 without controlling large portions of the game

With this in mind, let us take a look at the Best XI from amongst the two teams:


Goalkeeper-Alisson (Brazil and Liverpool)

Brazil v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019


Liverpool and Brazil shot-stopper Alisson has carried his rich club form to the Copa America and has proved to be an insurmountable colossus in goal for the Selecao, with the hosts yet to concede from open play in the tournament.

Along with centre backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, Alisson has kept all opposition attacks at bay and was immense in the quarter-final penalty shootout against Paraguay, pulling off a brilliant save to ensure Brazil won 4-3

Centre Back-Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina and Manchester City)

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019


Nicolas Otamendi has used all his experience to marshal the Argentina defence in this year's Copa America, impressively recovering from a poor first game against Colombia where Argentina went down 2-0.

He has dominated opposition in the last two Copa games for the Albiceleste, forming an impressive partnership with Gabriel Pazzella and will be key to manager Lionel Scaloni if they are to keep out a dynamic Brazil attack in the semi-final.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Leisure Reading Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi) Copa America Final 2019
Advertisement
Copa America: Best XI after the group stages
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - The Story So Far - Group Stage Review & Quarter-Final Previews
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: How has Lionel Messi fared against Brazil in international meetings
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Argentina: Last 3 Copa America Meetings
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 3 favourites for the 2019 Copa America trophy
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'When you have Messi, anything is possible'- Brazilian great warns Selecao about Lionel Messi-led Argentina
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Lionel Messi reacts to semi-final showdown with Brazil
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'He pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine'- Brazil star gives verdict on GOAT Debate
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us