Brazil eye former Barcelona manager instead of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti - Reports

Brazil's national football team is reportedly looking to hire Luis Enrique as their next manager, with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti being the plan B.

The Canaries' managerial job has been vacant since Tite's resignation following their quarter-final elimination at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Croatia.

He guided Le Selecao to the 2019 Copa America triumph. However, a second consecutive last-eight knockout at the World Cup proved to be the last straw for Tite.

Brazil are now looking for a replacement and as per Spanish news outlet Fichajes, former Barcelona manager Enrique has emerged as their number one target.

The Spaniard has also been out of a job since quitting the Spanish national team post the Qatar showpiece. La Roja went out in the last-16 for the second World Cup in a row. Morocco prevailed 3-0 in the penalty shootouts in the 2022 edition as both sides weren't to be separated even after 120 minutes in a goalless draw.

Having returned to take on the reigns in 2019 just months after resigning for the first time, Enrique quit once more in December.

He's now pursued being for the Brazil job. Enrique could be reunited with Neymar Jr, who he coached for three seasons at Barcelona, winning the treble in the 2014-15 season.

However, there will be enormous pressure riding on him, as Le Selecao are looking to do the 2024 Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If they aren't able to sign him, the five-time world champions could push for Ancelotti. The Italian has, however, said that his current Real Madrid job will be the last of his managerial career as he has retirement in sight.

He could have a change of heart, though, as the opportunity to manage the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Alisson, and Richarlison could be tempting. Ancelotti will also reunite with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, two players currently playing under him at Real Madrid.

Other names in consideration for Le Selecao are Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino, and Marcelo Gallardo.

Brazil return to action in March

Brazil begin their preparations for the 2024 Copa America with a friendly against Morocco in Tangiers next month, their first outing since the World Cup.

The side would likely have sorted their coaching position by then. All eyes will be on their new manager as he will aim to guide the Canaries in a new direction.

This will be Brazil and Morocco's first meeting since their encounter in the 1998 World Cup group stages. The south American side won 3-0 back then before losing to France in the final.

