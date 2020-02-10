Brazil Football Team qualifies for the Olympics after beating Argentina

Rio 2016 winners Brazil will enjoy another golden opportunity to bring the medal back as they have qualified for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 after a 3-0 win over Argentina on the final matchday of South America's qualification tournament.

As for Argentina, they had already qualified for the Olympics three days earlier and finished in first place in the region's qualifiers after defeating Uruguay 3-2 and Colombia 2-1 in the first two matchdays of the final round.

The standout performers for Brazil were Paulinho and Matheus Cunha (2), who did the job of scoring the goal. This will be the football-crazy nation’s14th participation at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament. In their history at the mega event, Brazil have won one gold medal, three silver medals and two bronze medals.

“Congratulations Brazil. The Rio 2016 champions have qualified for @Tokyo2020 & will have a chance at going for back-to-back gold medals at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament this summer,” tweeted the official FIFA handle.

Overall, this will be Brazil’s 23rd appearance at the Summer Olympics. The first from the country to qualify for the event is an archer who secured a quota place in the men's individual recurve by winning the silver medal at the 2019 Pan America Games.