Brazil's full-back dilemma: Marcelo or Filipe Luis?

Sagnik Mallick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Jul 2018, 21:55 IST

Luis or Marcelo?

Brazil's defence has so far been the foundation of their performance in this World Cup. In order to overcome the challenge posed by Belgium in the second quarterfinal game tonight, they need to continue their defensive domination.

Brazil have been employing a zonal-marking system that has been fruitful in their matches so far. In this system, the defenders do not have a particular player to mark but they mark specific zones of the penalty area.

The defensive prowess of Brazil's centre-backs cannot be questioned. Thiago Silva and Miranda have been impressive throughout the tournament and they will be starting the game. Danilo in the right-back position has only played one match after which the Corinthians defender, Fagner took up the position and has performed impressively.

Marcelo went out with an injury early in the Serbia game and did not play against the Mexicans. Filipe Luis took up his spot in the team and has been equal to the task.

Now the question lies in who will suit Brazil's defensive tactics more?

Marcelo

Marcelo has often come under fire for being a more attacking player than his role as a defender may allow him to be. His darting runs on the left wing has often left Real Madrid in tangles. Though this in no way implies that Marcelo is a lesser player. He is a priceless asset when it comes to breaking down teams that employ solely defensive tactics, like Costa Rica did.

However, tonight's clash against Belgium would require Marcelo to call upon his defensive faculties and tend to the back and maybe a little less of his adventures up front.

Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis is more of a defender than an attacker. He has been practising zonal marking under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid and so far has proved his mettle in this tournament with the Brazilian team.

Against Belgium, Luis will come in handy when facing the threats from Meunier and Mertens in the wing.

The Choice

Marcelo is a star-player he has experience at the top level for years, but in today's clash, Filipe Luis will be the logical choice if Brazil are looking to have a balanced attack and defence.

However, if Tite wishes to bolster his attack through Neymar's wing, so as to overcome the Belgian challenge, Marcelo may very well be called upon to start tonight.