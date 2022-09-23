Create

Brazil's strongest XI that should feature in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly
Japan v Brazil - International Friendly
1 Comment
Yisaabel
Yisaabel
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 23, 2022 10:13 PM IST

Looking at the current Brazil squad, they could be considered strong favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. They have lifted the World Cup five times, which is the highest in football history. In the 2018 World Cup, they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

This article takes you through Brazil's strongest XI that could help them excel in the 2022 World Cup:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Brazil v Peru - Copa America 2021: Semifinal
Brazil v Peru - Copa America 2021: Semifinal

The 29-year-old has been brilliant in goal for Manchester City this season. Ederson currently has the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

You shall not pass 🙅 https://t.co/ehJDYLDWnG

If he can maintain his consistency, he can claim the starting spot over Alisson, who is currently the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Centre-back: Thiago Silva

Brazilian National Team Training Session
Brazilian National Team Training Session

The 38-year-old is one of the most experienced defenders in the world. Silva's experience in defense will be pivotal for his country, especially if the team reaches the knockout stages of the tournament.

👤 89 #CFC Appearances⚽ 5 Goals🏆 Champions League🏆 Super Cup🏆 Club World CupContinuing to perform at the highest level and is still one of the best defenders on the planet.Happy 38th Birthday to Thiago Silva 🎉 https://t.co/w0gpKousXe

Silva remains one of the most decorated defenders in the world and the skipper is most likely to retain his place in the starting XI.

30 trophies and counting... Thiago Silva turns 38 today. Aging like fine wine. 🍷 https://t.co/7Nanbqq48g

Centre-back: Marquinhos

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly
Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

While Marquinhos hasn't been great for PSG lately, the 28-year-old is still a key player for his country. Despite his drop in form, it is likely he will retain his position in defense.

Center Backs: Marquinhos hasn’t been great for PSG, but he has merit. Thiago Silva is still quality. Bremer finally gets a chance. Hopefully he makes the most of this opportunity. https://t.co/t8lDhFP9r2

Left-back: Alex Sandro

Brazil v Peru: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021
Brazil v Peru: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

Sandro has registered only one assist in Serie A so far this season.

🇮🇹 @SerieA💎 22/23 + ⚽️🅰️🇵🇹🇧🇷 👇🇵🇹 Rafael Leão (⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️)🇵🇹 Beto (⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️)🇧🇷 Felipe Anderson (⚽️🅰️)🇧🇷 Becão (⚽️🅰️)🇧🇷 Strefezza (⚽️)🇧🇷 Tolói (⚽️)🇧🇷 Ibañez (⚽️)🇧🇷 Bremer (⚽️)🇧🇷 Junior Messias (⚽️)🇧🇷 Alex Sandro (🅰️)🇵🇹 Mário Rui (🅰️)@SerieA_EN 💎 #WeAreCalcio https://t.co/U5M1qPfKyo

Due to an injury, the 31-year-old was replaced by Renan Lodi in the national team squad for the upcoming friendlies. However, Sandro is still an integral part of the squad when fully fit.

Renan Lodi has replaced Alex Sandro (muscle injury) in the Brazilian team and has been called up for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia at the end of the month. 🇧🇷 #NFFC https://t.co/IBVNVKdZsH

Right-back: Eder Militao

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly
Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

The Real Madrid defender is a versatile player. He could play as a centre-back or right-back. So far this season, Militao has put in a few good performances for Madrid.

Araujo vs Militao 2022/23 :Araujo :Dribble past : 1 🥇Duels won : 21/36 (56%)Tackles : 9 🥇Interception : 7Possession lost : 61Clearance : 11Militao :Dribbled past : 2Duels won : 24/38 (63%) 🥇Tackles : 8Interception : 10 🥇Possession lost : 30 🥇Clearance : 22 🥇 https://t.co/D6ynYSLIvu

If Militao can maintain his level, he is likely to occupy the right-back position in the World Cup.

Central Midfielder: Casemiro

Copa America Brazil 2021
Copa America Brazil 2021

The former Real Madrid midfielder has not been a regular starter for Manchester United since joining the club, but he remains a powerhouse in midfield for his country.

Casemiro in 45 mins vs. Sheriff Tiraspol:90% pass accuracy 58 touches 37 passes completed 6/8 long balls completed 4/6 tackles won3 interceptions 1 clearance New sheriff in town. 🤠 https://t.co/Bh5gG3cv3s

Casemiro's leadership in midfield will be important and he will most likely be picked ahead of Fabinho in the upcoming World Cup.

I have a strong feeling Brazil will win the World Cup. Vinicius and Neymar looks unstoppable this season. Add Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at the back, Casemiro in midfield, like who gonna stop them ?

Central Midfielder: Bruno Guimarães

International Team Training Session
International Team Training Session

The 24-year-old has put in some good performances for Newcastle this season.

Bruno Guimaraes is in action tonight as Brazil face Ghana at the Stade Oceane.⚽We've looked at the midfielders start to the @premierleague season.👇#NUFC @KBLtechnical https://t.co/apaDp6vIyK

If Guimaraes can keep getting regular game time, he could replace Fred in the starting lineup.

Attacking Midfielder: Neymar

International Friendly against Japan
International Friendly against Japan

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is arguably the most in-form player in Europe this season. Neymar is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1.

Five gamesSeven goalsSix assistsWho else but Neymar would be Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August 🤪 https://t.co/K6yAEfEf15

Neymar is expected to boost his country's chances of winning the World Cup.

🇧🇷 Neymar for Brazil: 🏟️ 119 Games ⚽️ 74 Goals 🎯 53 Assists 127 G/A in 119 games, Brazilian Legend 💪 https://t.co/mhivcU2PCz

Left-wing : Vinicius Junior

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Vinicius has been Real Madrid's most in-form player this season and is one of the top scorers in La Liga.

📊| Vinicius Junior 22/23 so far:• 9 games played• 9 wins• 0 losses• 5 goals• 3 assists• 25 dribbles completed• 14 key passes• 4 big chances created• 24 fouls won @ViniJr 🔥🔝 https://t.co/hFHj9WdNob

Vinicius' consistency gives him the edge over other attacking players in his position.

The Real Madrid forward looks all set to lead the line from the left-wing for his nation.

Right-wing : Raphinha

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly
Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

The 25-year-old has impressed in the La Liga for Barcelona since his move from Leeds United in the summer.

Raphinha has completed the second-most passes in the opposition box in the La Liga so far.

📊| Raphinha is the player who has completed the second most passes into the opposition box (47), including crosses, in La Liga this season, only behind Sergi Darder of Espanyol (70).#FCB 🇧🇷Via: @OptaJose https://t.co/nCGFaMNA3g

Raphinha's creativity will certainly help his country in the upcoming World Cup, and it's likely that he will occupy the right-wing ahead of Antony.

Center-forward : Gabriel Jesus

International Friendly
International Friendly

The Arsenal striker has been excellent in attack this season, with four goals and three assists in seven Premier League games.

Gabriel Jesus so far this season 7 games 4 goals 3 assists 19 dribbles completed 9 (NINE) duels won per game 14 chances created You know how crazy those stats are for a striker???

Jesus was omitted from the national squad for the upcoming friendlies, but if he maintains his consistency at club level, he has a good chance of starting in the 2022 World Cup.

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...