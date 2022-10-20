Brazil star could miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to serious shoulder injury: Reports

Brazil and West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta is unlikely to be fit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to reports.

L'Equipe has claimed that the 25-year-old has suffered a serious shoulder injury in which his ligaments were damaged. He was absent for West Ham's defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, 19 October and David Moyes offered a worrying update on his new star signing after the game.

Antonio Mango @AntonioMango4



This is horrible, wishing him a speedy recovery

#LIVWHU Lucas Paquetá with a ‘serious injury’ according to David MoyesThis is horrible, wishing him a speedy recovery Lucas Paquetá with a ‘serious injury’ according to David MoyesThis is horrible, wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🙏#LIVWHU

Per The Mail, the Hammers boss told reporters:

"He has an injury, it's quite serious at the moment. I am not sure how long it will keep him out. He has been a huge player for us recently, he was coming into form and giving us a different type of dynamic in the team. We are really disappointed to lose him."

The news will come as a huge blow for West Ham and for Brazil, for whom Paqueta is a key player. The attacking midfielder has claimed 34 caps for his nation, playing in all but two of Brazil's previous 26 internationals.

Paqueta moved to the London Stadium for a club-record fee from Lyon worth £51.3 million (The Guardian) and is yet to score in his ten appearances for the club.

AJ Palmer ⚒️ @RealAJPalmer_16 I genuinely believe West Ham signing Lucas Paqueta has been one of the best things to have happened to this club in recent years. He's been simply incredible and a fucking joy to watch! I genuinely believe West Ham signing Lucas Paqueta has been one of the best things to have happened to this club in recent years. He's been simply incredible and a fucking joy to watch!

Brazil star speaks out after serious injury ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Brazil are among the favorites for the upcoming Qatar World Cup, but the reported loss of Paqueta will undoubtedly be a blow for the South American giants. Paqueta took to Instagram to confirm that he picked up a ligament injury in the Hammers' recent clash with Southampton.

The experienced midfielder posted on social media:

“Good evening people. In West Ham’s last game against Southampton, I had a right collarbone injury. I had an exam today and it was found to have a ligament injury. I’m fine, it was just a scare."

He added:

“In the next two weeks I’m back and soon I’ll be on the field with the Hammers!!! Thank you all for the messages! God in control.”

The playmaker is clearly more optimistic about his chances of returning to the starting lineup than his manager is, so it will be fascinating to see when he returns.

Brazil manager Tite will certainly be keen to see one of his key players return before the World Cup, although the Samba Boys have plenty of options that can play in the number ten role.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes