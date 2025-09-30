Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025 

Brazil U20 and Morocco U20 will battle for three points in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 1st). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

Ad

Brazil, kick-started their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Mexico. They went behind to Alexei Dominguez' 10th-minute strike while Rafael Coutinho equalized 11 minutes later. Luighi put them ahead in the 76th minute while Diego Ochoa equalized 10 minutes later.

Morocco, meanwhile, claimed a shock 2-0 victory over Spain. Yassir Zabiri put them ahead in the 54th minute while Gessime Yassine doubled their lead four minutes later.

Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil claimed a 2-1 victory in the third-placed playoff of the 2005 Under-20 World Cup against Morocco.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning seven games in this run.

Morocco's win over Spain ended their five-game winless run (three draws).

Brazil have advanced to the knockout rounds everytime they have participated in the Under-20 World Cup.

Morocco are competing in the Under-20 World Cup for the first time since 2005.

There has been a goal scored in each half in Brazil's last four games.

Ad

Trending

Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction

Brazil are one of the favorites to go all the way in Chile. They are the second-most successful side in Under-20 World Cup history, having triumphed five times in the past, one fewer than arch-rivals Argentina. However, they have appeared in more cumulative semifinals than any other nation in history, having made it to the last four on 12 occasions.

Ad

Morocco defied expectations to defeat Spain in their tournament opener. The win put them in fine stead to make it to the knockout rounds, with four spots on offer for the best third-placed sides in the group, while automatic qualification is not entirely ruled out.

A win for either side would all but see them through to the round-of-16 and they will each go all out for the win. Brazil are the favorites and should have enough firepower to claim a multi-goal win with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Brazil U20 3-1 Morocco U20

Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brazil U20 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brazil to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More