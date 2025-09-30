Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025 

Brazil U20 and Morocco U20 will battle for three points in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 1st). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.
Brazil, kick-started their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Mexico. They went behind to Alexei Dominguez' 10th-minute strike while Rafael Coutinho equalized 11 minutes later. Luighi put them ahead in the 76th minute while Diego Ochoa equalized 10 minutes later.
Morocco, meanwhile, claimed a shock 2-0 victory over Spain. Yassir Zabiri put them ahead in the 54th minute while Gessime Yassine doubled their lead four minutes later.
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brazil claimed a 2-1 victory in the third-placed playoff of the 2005 Under-20 World Cup against Morocco.
- Brazil are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning seven games in this run.
- Morocco's win over Spain ended their five-game winless run (three draws).
- Brazil have advanced to the knockout rounds everytime they have participated in the Under-20 World Cup.
- Morocco are competing in the Under-20 World Cup for the first time since 2005.
- There has been a goal scored in each half in Brazil's last four games.
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction
Brazil are one of the favorites to go all the way in Chile. They are the second-most successful side in Under-20 World Cup history, having triumphed five times in the past, one fewer than arch-rivals Argentina. However, they have appeared in more cumulative semifinals than any other nation in history, having made it to the last four on 12 occasions.
Morocco defied expectations to defeat Spain in their tournament opener. The win put them in fine stead to make it to the knockout rounds, with four spots on offer for the best third-placed sides in the group, while automatic qualification is not entirely ruled out.
A win for either side would all but see them through to the round-of-16 and they will each go all out for the win. Brazil are the favorites and should have enough firepower to claim a multi-goal win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Brazil U20 3-1 Morocco U20
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Brazil U20 to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Brazil to score over 1.5 goals