Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Brazil U20 and Nigeria U20 battle for three points in a FIFA U-20 World Cup fixture on Saturday (May 27).

The Brazilians are coming off a 6-0 thrashing of Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Six players got on the scoresheet for the South Americans, with Matheus Martins stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the third minute of injury time.

Nigeria, meanwhile, triumphed 2-0 over Italy. Both goals were scored in the second half. Lawal Fago broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, while Sunday Jude made sure of the result in the fifth minute of injury time.

The win took the Flying Eagles atop Group D, garnering maximum points from two games. Brazil, meanwhile, are directly below them in second spot with three points.

Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Brazil were victorious on four occasions, while two games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting in the 2015 World Cup group game saw Brazil win 4-2 en route to topping their group.

Nigeria have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Nigeria have progressed from the group stage in ten of their last 12 appearances at the U-20 World Cup.

Seven of Nigeria's last nine games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 Prediction

Brazil started their quest for a sixth U-20 world title with a disappointing defeat to Italy before bouncing back with a comfortable win over Dominican Republic. Nevertheless, the jury is still out on the pre-tournament favorites, as they're yet to match the standards that saw them stroll to the 2022 CONMEBOL South American U-20 Championship.

Nigeria, by contrast, flattered to deceive in their opening win over Dominican Republic before stamping their authority against Italy. Ladan Bosso's men now lead the way in the group and need just a point to guarantee top spot.

Brazil will look for maximum points to guarantee a top two spot, while their significant goal difference also gives them an edge. The two sides could cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brazil 2-2 Nigeria

Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

