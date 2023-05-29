Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

Brazil U20 will take on Tunisia U20 at Estadio Único in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20 Preview

Brazil were stunned 3-2 in their opening game by Italy, sparking concerns about their form and future at the tournament. However, they returned to winning ways in style, crushing the Dominican Republic 6-0 in their second outing. That victory was followed by a 2-0 triumph over African heavyweights Nigeria, who defeated Italy 2-0.

Seleção Sub-20, the second most successful team in the competition behind Argentina, are not expected to settle for less in the knockout stage. Brazil are eyeing the ultimate prize following their return after missing the 2017 and 2019 editions. They are a superior side compared with Tunisia, but every game has its realities.

Tunisia have already made history, following their qualification to the knockout stage. Their previous best performance was a group-stage finish. They placed third in Group E with three points, behind England (7 points) and Uruguay (6 points). However, they were able to reach the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

The junior Carthage Eagles defeated Iraq 3-0 in the group stage – their only win so far. However, they put up an unexpectedly good fight against England in their first match, losing by a lone goal. We are unsure if that strategy could work against Brazil, but Tunisia need to give their all with nothing more to lose.

Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil scored a total of 10 goals in the group stage, conceding three times.

Brazil are making their 19th appearance in the FIFA U20 World Cup – the most number of participations of any nation.

Brazil have won the FIFA U20 World Cup five times (1983, 1985, 1993, 2003 and 2011).

Tunisia are appearing for the third time in the competition since their debut in 1977.

Brazil have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Tunisia have won once and lost four times.

Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20 Prediction

Santos forward Marcos Leonardo is one of the players to watch out for. He has scored thrice for Brazil and has been a thorn in the flesh of many defenders.

Chaïm El Djebali, who plays for Lyon, is the leader of the Tunisian team both on and off the pitch. He boasts one goal.

Brazil are hugely favored to win due to the quality of their players.

Prediction: Brazil U20 3-1 Tunisia U20

Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tunisia U20 to score - Yes

