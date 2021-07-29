Brazil U23 vs Egypt U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Brazil U23 take on Egypt U23 at Saitama Stadium on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament of Tokyo Olympics 2020. They will be looking to advance into the last four for the second time in a row.

Gold medalists in the 2016 edition on home soil, the Seleccao came through as Group D winners, beating Germany and Saudi Arabia on either side of a shock draw at Ivory Coast.

Everton star Richarlison, who was also a part of Brazil's Copa America squad, has been their chief driving factor. He's netted five times in the Games so far, including a superb hat-trick against Die Mannschaft in the opening game.

Egypt, meanwhile, have been no pushovers either, qualifying for the knockout stages from a group featuring Spain, Argentina and Australia.

Going into their final game, the Pharaohs seemed to be heading home, but a 2-0 victory over the Olyroos turned the tide.

They were knocked out in the last-8 of the 2012 edition and face another huge challenge to progress beyond that stage.

Brazil U23 vs Egypt U23 Head-To-Head

The sides met once at the 2012 London Olympics, where Seleccao ran out 3-2 victors.

FT: 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil 🇧🇷



It’s a defeat for Saudi Arabia in their final Group D fixture at #Tokyo2020 as they fall to former gold medalists Brazil. pic.twitter.com/Jc24Z4bDbZ — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) July 28, 2021

Brazil U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W

Egypt U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D

Brazil U23 vs Egypt U23 Team News

Brazil U23

The Canaries will have Douglas Luiz back from his one-game suspension.

He might as well come straight into the starting XI with Matheus Henrique dropping out again.

Head coach Andre Jardine hasn't made any changes besides this one and it's unlikely that he'll make any more than this.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FT: 🇦🇺 Australia 0-2 Egypt 🇪🇬



The Olyroos’ #Tokyo2020 campaign comes to an end with a defeat to Egypt in Group C! pic.twitter.com/0ECfVcgyRi — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) July 28, 2021

Egypt U23

The Pharaohs have stuck with their 3-5-2 formation which has worked so well so far and it would be a real surprise if they play in a new shape here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil U23 vs Egypt U23 Predicted XI

Brazil U23 (4-2-3-1): Santos; Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos, Guilherme Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes; Antony, Mathues Cunha, Claudinho; Richarlison.

Egypt U23 (3-5-2): Mohamed El Shenawy; Osama Galal, Ahmed Hegazi, Amar Hamdy; Karim El Eraki, Taher Mohamed, Akram Tawfik, Ramadan Sobhi, Ahmed El Fotouh; Salah Mohsen, Ahmed Rayyan.

Brazil U23 vs Egypt U23 Prediction

Egypt's stoic defense will give Brazil a hard time but the 2016 gold medalists have plenty of quality and experience in their side.

Anything other than a victory for the Seleccao would be a real surprise.

Prediction: Brazil U23 2-0 Egypt U23

