Brazil v Senegal Preview & Prediction: International Friendly Match Preview

Brazil will take on Senegal for the first time ever in Singapore

It's not often that we get to witness history, but when Brazil meet Senegal in Singapore, it'll be a historic night regardless of the result as the two teams will square off against one another for the first time ever.

They're both coming into this game on the back of good recent runs. While Brazil won the Copa America in the summer, Senegal reached the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations only to be thwarted by Algeria.

The game is categorised as a friendly but expect fireworks when these two sides take the field in Singapore.

Kickoff Information

Date: 10 October 2019

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Referee: N/A

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Brazil: W-W-W-D-L

Senegal: W-L-L-W-W

Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever official football match played between Brazil and Senegal.

Key Players

Neymar

Neymar has found some form on his return to the pitch

The Brazilian was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the summer, but his return to the pitch has the footballing community abuzz once again. Neymar has scored some important goals for Paris Saint-Germain since his return and dazzled the crowds with some exceptional skill. He is in a rich vein of form and will be expected to light up the Singapore National Stadium.

Sadio Mane

Mane is a talisman not only for Liverpool but for Senegal as well

The AFCON finalists will be raring to go against Brazil in their first-ever meeting and much of their hopes will be pinned on Sadio Mane. Mane has carried the Liverpool banner this season, scoring important goals and helping them pull away from the chasing pack in the Premier League.

He has always been a dangerous player for Senegal and will hope to do some damage against the Brazilians.

Key Match Facts

Brazil's 17-match unbeaten run was ended when they suffered a 1-0 loss to Peru in their previous game.

Senegal have won eight of their last 10 games and have conceded just twice in those encounters.

Betting Odds (from Bet365)

Brazil: 1.36

Senegal: 9.00

Draw: 4.50

Match Prediction

Brazil will be expected to bounce back from their loss to Peru

Tite will likely experiment with his side as Brazil have numerous options in full-back and central midfield positions. Given the sheer talent available on the wings, he may choose to rotate the attackers as well. Despite this, Brazil are still expected to beat Senegal.

Senegal won't go down without a fight though. They have a good recent record and plenty of talent in their starting XI, perhaps enough to surprise this Brazilian team. However, it's difficult to see Brazil losing two games on the bounce considering the talent they have in their ranks.

Predicted score: Brazil 2-1 Senegal