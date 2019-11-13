Brazil vs Argentina: All-time combined XI

Three of the greatest in history represented Argentina or Brazil

Brazil and Argentina are two of the most instantly recognizable football nations in the world and rightly so, given their successes and triumphs over the years.

The two countries share a deep-rooted rivalry over continental supremacy and this rivalry crosses over into football, with a loss in the Clásico del Atlántico almost unthinkable to fans of either side.

Whenever the two nations clash in a game of football, the world stands at attention and takes notice and some true classics have been played out over the years in games between the two illustrious sides.

However, beyond their rivalries both on and off the field, Argentina and Brazil have given us some of the most iconic players to ever grace a field of football, with three of the widely acknowledged greatest players of all ti having represented either Los Seleção or Los Albiceleste.

Given the sheer number of all-time greats that have been produced by both Argentina and Brazil over the years, finding a perfect combined XI is a thankless task, with every position having at least three worthy selections.

Ahead of the 112th installation of the 'Atlantic Derby'. we shall be selecting what we consider to be the all-time best XI from players who have represented Argentina and Brazil.

Goalkeeper: Claudio Taffarel (Brazil)

Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel

In light of the sheer quality of players produced by Argentina and Brazil in other departments, it is rather surprising that there are not too many legendary goalkeepers and this position was the most straightforward pick.

Claudio Taffarel made his professional debut with Brazilian club Internacional in 1985 and his displays in his country prompted attention from abroad, with Italian side Parma signing him in 1990 to help their quest in their first-ever season of top-flight football.

Further spells were undergone at Reggiana, Atletico Mineiro, and Galatasary, but it is with his national team that Taffarel truly made history.

The Santa Roca native made his bow for the Samba Boys in 1998 and for the next decade, was Brazil's undisputed first-choice, making a total of 101 caps for his nation and winning a plethora of major honors including the Copa America.

The highlight of his career came when he conceded just two goals from open play as Brazil won her fourth World Cup title in 1994 and he also inspired the side to a second-place finish in France four years later, notably saving two penalties in the shootout victory over The Netherlands in the semifinal.

At the time of his retirement, he was the most capped Brazilian of all-time and even though he has since been surpassed by four players, he remains the most capped goalkeeper in the history of his nation.

Upon retirement, he went on to become a goalkeeper trainer and currently serves in this capacity for the Brazilian national team and Galatasaray.

Substitutes: Dida (Brazil), Ubaldo Fillol (Argentina)

