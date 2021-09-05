Brazil vs Argentina Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup qualifier

The international break features a series of FIFA World Cup qualifiers this weekend as Brazil and Argentina engage in a battle for supremacy at the Corinthians Arena on Sunday. The two South American giants have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Brazil fell short of another Copa America triumph this year and will want to make amends on Sunday. The Selecao have won all their qualification matches so far and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Argentina have built an excellent team under Lionel Scaloni over the past year and secured a historic Copa America victory earlier this year. La Albiceleste are in second place in their qualification table and have a point to prove in this match.

The Argentina national team have landed in Brazil. Videos show Messi walking with a slight limp following the dangerous tackle from Thursday's match. They play Brazil on Sunday. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 3, 2021

Brazil vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Brazil have a fairly decent historical record against Argentina and have won 46 games out of a total of 112 matches played between the two teams. Argentina have managed 41 victories against Brazil and are perfectly capable of holding their own this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two traditional South American rivals took place in the Copa America final in July and ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina. Angel Di Maria famously scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this fixture

Brazil form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Brazil vs Argentina: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi will be up against Neymar this weekend

Angel Di Maria ended Argentina's 28-year silverware drought this summer when he score the winning goal against Brazil in the Copa America final. The Albiceleste will now look to the FIFA World Cup next year - a prize they have not won since 1986.

Lionel Messi has scored 76 goals for Argentina and is only one strike away from Pele's legendary 77-goal mark. The former Barcelona talisman has scored five goals in his last six games against Brazil and will want to add to his tally this weekend.

Lionel Messi taking free kicks with Argentina in training. pic.twitter.com/vEQfzhbsnN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 2, 2021

Neymar has scored 68 goals for Brazil so far and could potentially end his career as their most prolific goalscorer. The PSG winger has scored only three goals in 11 appearances against Argentina, however, and has a point to prove in this fixture.

While Brazil may have the advantage in the overall head-to-head comparison, Argentina have been a dominant force in official matches and have won 20 of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brazil's 18 victories.

