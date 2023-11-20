Brazil vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers return with a massive fixture this week as Brazil lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in a crucial CONMEBOL encounter at the Maracana on Tuesday.

Brazil vs Argentina Preview

Argentina are currently at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the qualification table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Selecao suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Colombia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Brazil vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have a slight historical edge over their arch-rivals and have won 32 out of the 109 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Argentina's 40 victories.

Brazil are winless in each of their last three matches against Argentina in all competitions and have lost two of these games, failing to score a single game in the process.

After a run of only one clean sheet in 10 matches against Brazil in all competitions, Argentina have achieved the feat in each of their last three games against the Selecao.

After a run of eight consecutive matches without conceding a single goal in all competitions, Argentina conceded two goals in their previous game against Uruguay and were unable to find the back of the net.

Lionel Messi is the most prolific goalscorer in Argentina's history on the international stage and has scored 106 goals in 179 appearances for his country.

Brazil vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina were outplayed by Uruguay in their previous game and will need to make amends ahead of this match. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Brazil have endured a dismal qualification campaign so far and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against their South American rivals. Argentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Argentina

Brazil vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes