Brazil vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Brazil will be looking to avenge their loss in the Copa America 2021 final as they take on Argentina at the Corinthians Arena on Sunday. They have won all of their seven World Cup Qualifier matchups so far. Tite's men are riding on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Chile as they prepare to take on Argentina.

Substitute Everton Ribeiro scored the winner for the Selecao in the 64th minute of the match against Chile. Brazil are currently sitting atop the table while Argentina are second. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the World Cup while there will be an inter-regional playoff to decide the fifth team.

Some English teams have refused to release players for the international games and Brazil were forced to be without them.

Argentina have registered wins over Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela in the Qualifiers so far. They are yet to lose a qualifier just like Brazil and settled for draws with Paraguay, Chile and Colombia. Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in their latest outing thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa.

Venezuela were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute of the game after Adrian Martinez was shown a straight red for a dangerous challenge on Lionel Messi. Both Argentina and Brazil will be looking to keep their unbeaten runs in tact as they square off against each other on Sunday.

Brazil vs Argentina Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the storied rivals, Brazil have won five times while Argentina have been victorious on four occasions. One match has ended as a draw. The last meeting between the two sides was in the Copa America 2021 final when Argentina won the game 1-0.

Brazil form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Brazil vs Argentina Team News

Brazil

Brazil are without their Premier League players. Veteran right-back Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Neymar, Casemiro and Gabriel Barbosa are among the more familiar faces in an otherwise young squad. Hulk has earned a call-up back to the international squad for the first time since 2016 as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso flying to join up with the Argentina national team. This from Romero's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/JSYBD32VLi — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 29, 2021

Argentina's star-studded squad is more or less in tact. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez will lead the line. Scaloni has the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi fit and raring to go.

Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero, Giovanni Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez have joined the national team as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brazil vs Argentina Predicted Lineups

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Argentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Brazil vs Argentina Prediction

Brazil have a rather depleted squad in comparison to Argentina's well-rounded team that's still fresh from winning the Copa America 2021. We expect Argentina to eke out a win here as well.

Prediction: Brazil 0-2 Argentina

