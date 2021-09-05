Brazil vs Argentina: Where to watch in USA and UK | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Argentina and Brazil clash at the Corinthians Arena on Sunday. The two arch-rivals have excellent squads at the moment and will need to win this game.

Brazil have a flawless record in their qualification campaign and have won all their seven games so far. The Selecao can be unstoppable on their day and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Argentina stunned Brazil in the Copa America final earlier this year and will be intent on pulling off a similar result in this game. The Albicelestes eased past Venezuela in their previous game and have shown tremendous improvement under Lionel Scaloni over the past year.

Brazil vs Argentina Team News

Brazil have a strong squad

Brazil

With the Premier League deciding against releasing its players for the international break, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison will be unavailable for selection.

Alisson and Ederson have also been excluded from the squad and Weverton is set to take his place between the sticks for Brazil. Neymar and Everton Ribeiro have pulled the strings for the Selecao in the final third and will have to step up this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Alisson, Ederson

Argentina need to win this game

Argentina

Unlike Brazil, Argentina will be able to avail the services of their Premier League stars going into this game. The likes of Emiliano Martinez, and Giovani Lo Celso have joined the squad and could feature in this match.

Lionel Messi was on the receiving end of a horrifying tackle against Venezuela but seems to have recovered from the knock. Rodrigo de Paul and Guido Rodgriuez have been impressive for Argentina and are set to feature as a double pivot against Brazil.

Injured: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between Brazil and Argentina off?

India: 6th September 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 5th August 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th August 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina on TV?

USA: fubo Sports Networks

UK: Not Available

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Argentina?

USA: fuboTV

UK: Premier Player, Bet365

