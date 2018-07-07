Brazil vs Belgium: 5 Talking Points as Belgium knock Brazil out of World Cup 2018

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.39K // 07 Jul 2018, 01:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium knock out Brazil from the 2018 World Cup!

SCORE: (Agusto 76') BRAZIL 1-2 BELGIUM (Fernandinho (OG) 13'; De Bruyne 31')

Just when you think you've seen it all. This World Cup keeps producing historic moments and we cannot keep up.

Brazil, the favourites to win the World Cup, have been eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinal to set up a clash with France in the Semis.

In one of the most intriguing games of the competition, Belgium put Brazil to the sword in the early exchanges of the game. An own-goal and a stunner for Kevin de Bruyne gave Belgium a two-goal lead before Renato Agusto came up with a consolation for Brazil.

So much to talk about, let's jump right in!

#5 Brazil go behind for the first time in 392 days

Belgium take an early lead.

Brazil have been excellent front-runners so far in this competition. After faltering in the opener against Switzerland, where they took the lead and didn't go on to take all three points, they've made the most of their lead in the subsequent fixtures and even gone on to double their advantage on two of those occasions - against Costa Rica and Mexico.

What they have never been subjected to, however, is going behind in a game, not just in Russia but in over a year. As impressive as that stat may be, it has also resulted in Brazil never being tested by being forced to respond when things don't go according to the script - having to fight and hustle your way back into the game.

When Gabriel Jesus and Fernanidnho made a complete hash of the ball whipped in by Nasir Chadli from the corner flag, resulting in the ball ending up in their own goal with Fernandinho getting the last touch they were suddenly forced into a position they had not dealt with in some time.

Although they tried to respond to restore parity, they seemed shocked and overwhelmed by the circumstances and the expectations of the world. That became more evident as Belgium threatened to score every time they ventured into Brazil's half and eventually doubled their advantage.