Brazil vs Belgium: Match preview, key players, stats and prediction

Brazil celebrate their second goal against Mexico

Arguably the most high-profile quarterfinal of this World Cup is between Brazil and Belgium. Picking out a clear winner is not possible though Belgium have some defensive worries due to the formation they play in. Both the teams are full of big-name players who are remarkably talented. This game will certainly offer a lot of emotions, drama and goals!

The winner of the match will go to the semifinals to face Uruguay or France.

Brazil team news

Danilo has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an ankle injury. With Dani Alves injured before the start of the World Cup, Brazil are only left with their third choice right-back, Fagner.

Casemiro will also be unavailable for the match as he looks to complete his suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Fernandinho is expected to slot in his place who will have a big task to keep Kevin De Bruyne quiet.

A good news for Brazil's fans is that Marcelo has recovered from his back spasm and will start ahead of Filipe Luis.

Brazil: Key players

Neymar - He wasn't at his best in the group stages but displayed a good performance against Mexico. The internet has been cruel to him from past few days but he should also avoid falling theatrically.

With Gabriel Jesus out of form, he will have a big responsibility to drive his nation to the semis.

Fernandinho - Surprised? Casemiro is out and that means the Manchester City player will get a chance to start the game but it won't be easy for him to stop a team like Belgium.

His primary responsibility will be to mark his club teammate Kevin De Bruyne. If he fails to cut the space for the playmaker, Brazil will find it hard to win the game.

Results so far

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Brazil 2-0 Mexico (Round of 16)

Belgium team news

Belgium will be having their confidence aloof after a thrilling last-minute victory against Japan. Only under 55 minutes, they found themselves trailing by two goals.

The performance from the substitute Marouane Fellaini was extremely crucial to guide Belgium into the quarterfinal. Nacer Chadli scored the third goal with the last kick of the game to hand victory to Roberto Martinez's side.

Their attack is full of wondrous players but their defence is too vulnerable, especially against a team like Brazil. Playing Carrasco at the left wing-back position has been a very poor decision from the former Everton boss.

Belgium: Key players

Romelu Lukaku - He is only 2 goals behind Harry Kane for the golden boot but missed a handful of chances to score against Japan which nearly bit his side back.

He will fancy his chances against Brazil's right-back Fagner. As a number nine, he needs to perform strongly against Brazil and be as clinical as possible.

Thibaut Courtois - The Chelsea goalkeeper has not faced an attacking side like Brazil in this World Cup and should be ready to guard his post ahead of this big game. With the team of Brazil's quality, he will be facing quite a few shots and has to remain alert to the long-range shots from Coutinho.

Results so far

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Belgium 1-0 England

Belgium 3-2 Japan (Round of 16)

Facts and head to head

-This will be Brazil's seventh successive World Cup quarterfinal.

-Brazil is unbeaten in their last 15 matches whereas Belgium is unbeaten in their last 23 matches.

-Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals from the five shots on target in this tournament.

-Both the sides have met 5 times with Brazil winning three times and losing only once.

Prediction

Brazil 3-2 Belgium (Extra time)

A tough match for Brazil but they will be able to edge out Belgium due to their stronger defence.