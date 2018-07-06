Brazil vs Belgium: Prediction

Alternative View Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The quarterfinals kick off today and the second game will see Brazil take on Belgium. The two sides will be meeting for the second time at the World Cup and for the 5th time in history.

Brazil won 2-0 the only time the two sides met at the World Cup and that was back in 2002 in the Round of 16. In History, Belgium won the first-ever meeting between the two sides but Brazil have come out winners on the next three occasions.

Brazil Team News

Tite has been handed a boost with Marcelo, Danilo and Douglas Costa returning from injury. The three players missed the game vs Mexico but were not missed so much by the team.

Only Marcelo is set to make it to the starting XI today in place of Filipe Luis. The Atletico Madrid star was brilliant in the last two games but everyone knows that Marcelo is a way better player than him.

Key Players

Neymar – A lot might have been said about his antics on the pitch but one cannot deny that he has been Brazil's best player in every single game.

Coutinho – Many fans might pick Coutinho has Brazil's MVP this World Cup ad rightly so. Neymar might be attracting the defenders towards him but if Coutinho wasn't making the most of the space, all that would have gone waste.

Results so far

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Brazil Team Form

Brazil are on a stunning unbeaten run despite not playing at their best. They struggled vs Switzerland and Costa Rica but still managed to get 4 points and then vs Serbia and Mexico, they dominated the game.

Belgium Team News

Belgium have no injury concerns right now. Roberto Martinez confirmed that everyone is fully fit. Adnan Januzaj was unavailable for their last match but has recovered from an unspecified injury.

Key Players

Eden Hazard – The Chelsea star is undoubtedly Belgium's main player. His linkup play with Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku is the main reason for Belgium's success so far at the World Cup.

Kevin de Bruyne – The Manchester City superstar has been in stunning for over a year now and been the force Belgium's dominance in the midfield.

Results so far

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Belgium 1-0 England

Belgium 3-2 Japan

Team Form

Just like Brazil, Belgium are also on a stunning unbeaten run. They have not lost a single game this year. They have played 8 games this year and have drawn just one of them – a 0-0 draw vs Portugal in June.

Key Stats

Brazil have reached the quarter-finals for the seventh consecutive World Cup. The Selecao's last six World Cup defeats have come against European sides.

Belgium's last 2 World Cups ended with elimination against South American opposition. In 2002 vs Brazil and in 2014 vs Argentina.

Predicted Lineup

Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.

Belgium XI: Courtois, Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld; Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Match Prediction

Brazil will find it difficult but will end up winning 2-1.