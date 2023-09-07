Brazil vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023

Brazil get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway against Bolivia at the Mangueirao on Friday (September 8).

The hosts play their first game since a 4-2 defeat to Senegal in a friendly in June. Bolivia, meanwhile, warmed up for their campaign opener with a 2-1 home loss to Panama in a friendly last month.

Brazil have a solid record in World Cup qualifiers and have qualified for the group stage of every World Cup so far. Bolivia, meanwhile, have not qualified for the World Cup this century and face a tough task to break that drought.

Brazil vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 32 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1930 in the inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil lead 23-5.

In World Cup qualifiers, they have met 17 times, with Brazil leading 10-3.

Brazil are unbeaten in six meetings against Bolivia, winning five and keeping clean sheets in every game.

The hosts are unbeaten at home against Bolivia, recording 19 wins in 21 games.

Brazil have finished atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in four of the last five editions. They had gained automatic qualification as the hosts in 2010.

Bolivia have one win in 12 games across competitions, failing to score seven times.

Brazil vs Bolivia Prediction

Brazil have an unbeaten record at home against Bolivia and have lost just twice to them this century. They are strong favourites again, as the visitors are winless in away games in World Cup qualifiers in the 21st century.

Bolivia have scored just four times in 10 meetings with Brazil. They have scored just one goal in last five away games in the qualifiers.

Brazil are playing their first game under new manager Fernando Diniz, who has called up a strong squad for the qualifiers, headlined by Neymar. Considering their dominance against Bolivia and impressive record in the qualifiers, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia

Brazil vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrygo to score or assist any time - Yes