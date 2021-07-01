Brazil vs Chile Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Quarterfinal 2 of Copa America 2021

Brazil are back in action in Copa America 2021 as they take on Chile in an important quarterfinal at the Olympic Stadium on Friday. Brazil have assembled an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Chile have troubled South America's bigwigs on several occasions in the past and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture. La Roja can pack a punch on the day and will need their best players to shine on Friday.

Brazil, on the other hand, have been an exceptional force in their group but saw their second-string side play out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador. The Selecao can turn on the style and will be intent on proving their mettle in this match.

Uruguay wins and puts Chile in Brazil's way at Copa America.



by @msavarese

https://t.co/wMzyYRynIe — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 29, 2021

Brazil vs Chile Head-to-Head

Brazil have a predictably excellent record against Chile and have won 51 games out of a total of 72 matches played between the two teams. Chile have managed only 13 victories against Brazil and are the underdogs in this fixture.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Brazil. Gabriel Jesus scored a brace on the day but will have to fight for his place in the side this weekend.

Brazil form guide in Copa America 2021: D-W-W-W

Chile form guide in Copa America 2021: L-D-W-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Brazil vs Chile: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Neymar is in excellent form

Neymar has become Brazil's talisman in recent years and is on the brink of making history with the Selecao. Pele's longstanding record of 77 goals with the national team is under threat at the moment with Neymar currently at the 68-goal mark. The PSG forward is unlikely to achieve the feat this month but his skills certainly ensure that a stunning miracle cannot be ruled out.

Neymar has already broken one of Pele's records in Copa America 2021 and registered his 48th assist for Brazil with a neat pass to set up Casemiro's late winner against Colombia. The former Barcelona forward has not scored against Chile in nearly eight years and has a point to prove in this match.

Neymar has now surpassed Pele for most assists with the Brazilian national team. 48 in 108 games! 👏



Up next: Pele's goal record... 👀 pic.twitter.com/KyVNxV2A8N — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 24, 2021

Brazil are on an impressive unbeaten streak at the moment and are undefeated in their last 11 matches. The Selecao have won 10 of these 11 games with the only draw coming against Ecuador earlier this week.

Chile have managed only one victory in their last 14 games against Brazil and have conceded 41 goals in these matches. La Roja's recent history against Brazil has been difficult and the visitors have a point to prove in this fixture.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi