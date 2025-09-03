Brazil vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this week as Chile lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side in an important encounter at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Brazil vs Chile Preview
Chile are currently rooted to the bottom of the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have struggled to make an impact over the past year. The away side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bolivia in June this year and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Brazil, on the other hand, are in third place in the qualification table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Selecao edged Paraguay to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Brazil vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brazil have a good historical record against Chile and have won 55 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chile's paltry eight victories.
- Brazil have scored only two goals in their last three games in all competitions and have secured one victory, one draw, and one defeat during this period, with their only victory coming against Paraguay.
- Brazil have won each of their last five matches against Chile in all competitions and have scored 11 goals with four clean sheets, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in a World Cup qualifier in 2015.
- Chile have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory on the international stage coming by a 6-1 margin against Panama in February this year.
Brazil vs Chile Prediction
Brazil have a formidable squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their peak under Carlo Ancelotti. The Selecao have shown flashes of potential in their recent games and will need to step up to the plate this week.
Chile have struggled on the South American stage over the past year and will be up against a formidable opponent on Thursday. Brazil are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Chile
Brazil vs Chile Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chile to score first - Yes