Brazil vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil are set to play Chile at the Maracanã Stadium on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Brazil come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Paraguay in their most recent game. Goals from Leeds United winger Raphinha, Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Ajax winger Antony and Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo sealed the deal for Tite's Brazil.

Chile, on the other hand, Cesar Farias' Bolivia 3-2 in their most recent fixture. A brace from Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez and a goal from Universidad Catolica midfielder Marcelino Nunez secured the win for Martin Lasarte's Chile. Always Ready defender Marc Enoumba and Cerro Porteno striker Marcelo Martins Moreno scored the consolation goals for Bolivia.

Brazil vs Chile Head-to-Head

In 74 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 53 games, lost eight and drawn 13.

The two countries last faced each other last year, with Brazil beating Chile 1-0. A second-half goal from Flamengo midfielder Everton Ribeiro ensured victory for Brazil.

Brazil form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Chile form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Brazil vs Chile Team News

Brazil

Brazil have a strong squad. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, veteran Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar have all been named.

Young stars like Ajax's Antony and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior have been lighting up their respective leagues, and have been named. There could be a potential debut for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile

Chile do not lack experience. Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Bologna centre-back Gary Medel, the Inter Milan duo of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, Flamengo right-back Mauricio Isla and Atletico Mineiro attacker Eduardo Vargas all boast more than 100 caps for the national team.

There could be a potential debut for Universidad de Chile striker Ronnie Fernandez.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Chile Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Alex Telles, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Chile Predicted XI (3-5-2): Claudio Bravo, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Mauricio Isla, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Gabriel Suazo, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexis Sanchez

Brazil vs Chile Prediction

There is no denying that Neymar is Brazil's superstar, but the 30-year old has come under heavy criticism for his performances for Paris Saint-Germain this season. However, midfielder Philippe Coutinho looks rejuvenated at Aston Villa, and could come in handy.

Chile, on the other hand, boast an unlikely source of inspiration. Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has emerged as the country's new star, and the 22-year old has already registered four goals for Chile.

Brazil should win.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Chile

