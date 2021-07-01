Brazil vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Two South American powerhouses, Brazil and Chile, will battle for a semi-final berth at Copa America 2021.

Brazil have more or less cruised their way into the knockout stage. They settled for a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their final group stage game. But it was enough for them to finish at the top of their group after picking up wins in all of their first three matches at Copa America 2021.

Brazil's 10-game winning streak came to an end in the game against Ecuador. Eder Militao's first-half strike was canceled out by Angel Mena's goal in the 55th minute. Brazil's form has dipped slightly and they will need their top players to turn up and deliver against Chile in the quarter-final matchup on Friday.

Chile's group stage campaign finished in rather underwhelming fashion. Martin Lasarte's side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Paraguay in their final group stage match and finished fourth in Group A.

Their only win in the Copa America 2021 so far came against Bolivia, who finished bottom of the group and failed to register a single point in five games. Chile face an uphill task against a talented Brazilian side on Friday/

Brazil vs Chile Head-to-Head

Brazil have dominated Chile in head-to-head clashes. The two sides have clashed 72 times till date. Brazil have won 51 matches while Chile have won 13 and eight matches have ended as draws. In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Brazil have won eight times while Chile have won once.

The last time the two sides clashed was in October 2017 and Brazil won the game 3-0.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Chile form guide: D-D-W-D-L

Brazil vs Chile Team News

Brazil

Ontem foi dia de treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira visando a partida contra o Chile, amanhã, pelas quartas de final da CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica. Confira as imagens que separamos para vocês! pic.twitter.com/PFPrjDIM3d — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 1, 2021

Having rested several of their key players in the final group stage game against Ecuador, Brazil are expected to revert to their full strength starting XI on Friday. There are no injury concerns in the squad. Fred and Casemiro are expected to replace Fabinho and Douglas Luiz in midfield.

Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus are expected to lead the line for Tite's men.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chile

Chile will be without Alexis Sanchez, who is recovering from an injury he picked up right before the tournament. Eduardo Vargas will lead the line and is expected to be supported by the likes of Arturo Vidal, Guillermo Maripan, Erick Pulgar and Jean Meneses

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brazil vs Chile Predicted Lineups

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pacqueta, Fred; Richarlison, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

🇨🇱⚽️ Con el rival en la mira 👀



🎙 Martín Lasarte y su análisis de los cuartos de final de #LaRoja en la CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/cnygqmRYa3 — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 30, 2021

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz; Ben Brereton, Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Brazil vs Chile Prediction

Chile are not as strong as they used to be and with many of their ageing stars starting to fade, they've found it difficult to hit their stride. Brazil have been in fine form and Chile have struggled. Brazil ought to be able to come out on top here.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Chile

