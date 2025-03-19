Brazil vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Brazil will invite Colombia to Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams have won five of their 12 games and are separated by just one point in the standings.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four qualifiers, though their two games in November ended in draws. After a 1-1 away draw against Venezuela, they were held to another 1-1 draw at home by Uruguay. Raphinha scored against Venezuela while Gerson scored his first international goal for Seleção in the draw against Uruguay.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and, after going unbeaten in their first eight games in the qualifiers, they have lost three of their last four games. They lost 3-2 away to Uruguay in November and, in their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Ecuador.

Ad

Trending

Brazil vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times in competitive games. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 21 wins. Los Cafeteros have four wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Seleção. They registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in 2023 and their Copa America group-stage meeting last year ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last three home games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording two wins, and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Colombia have registered just one win in the World Cup qualifiers against the hosts.

The visitors have won just one of their six away games in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, playing out three draws.

Seleção have suffered just one loss at home in the World Cup qualifiers in the 21st century, with that defeat coming against Argentina in 2023.

Ad

Brazil vs Colombia Prediction

Seleção have played back-to-back 1-1 draws and will look to return to winning ways here. They have an unbeaten home record against the visitors and have won their last three home meetings in the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia.

Ederson has an abdominal injury and has been dropped from the squad. Neymar is another key absentee as he picked up an injury last week and his return to the national team for the first time since October 2023 was delayed again.

Ad

Los Cafeteros have lost three of their last four games, failing to score in two. They have won just two of their last 12 away games in the World Cup qualifiers. While they are winless in away meetings against Brazil, in four games at Arena Mané Garrincha they have registered two wins and played two draws.

Luis Sinisterra suffered an injury last week and has been dropped from the squad. Johan Carbonero has been called up as his replacement and Carbonero joins the likes of Luis Díaz, Jhon Arias, Rafael Santos Borré, and captain James Rodríguez for this match.

Ad

While there is nothing much to separate the two teams here, Seleção have an unbeaten home record against the visitors and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Colombia

Brazil vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback