Brazil vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to extend their lead at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier standings, Brazil welcome Colombia to the Corinthians Arena on Friday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of three straight draws and will be looking to end this dry spell and keep their qualification chances alive.

Brazil returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Uruguay on home turf last time out.

Prior to that, Petit’s men saw their run of three consecutive wins come to an end courtesy of a draw with Friday’s visitors in October’s reverse fixture.

With 31 points from 11 games, Brazil are currently top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with a healthy six-point lead over second-placed Argentina.

Meanwhile, Colombia failed to return to winning ways last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Ecuador on home turf.

This was the third straight draw for Reinaldo Rueda Rivera’s men, who were also involved in a share of the spoils with Uruguay and Brazil in their previous two outings.

With 16 points from 12 games, Colombia are currently fourth in the standings, level on points with Uruguay in the final playoff spot.

Brazil vs Colombia Head-To-Head

Brazil have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides. Colombia have managed just three wins, while 11 games have ended all square.

Brazil Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Colombia Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

Brazil vs Colombia Team News

Brazil

The Seleção Canarinho have named a star-studded 23-man squad, with Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho returning to the camp after a one-year omission.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Colombia

Colombia have called up 28 players to the national team, including the likes of goalkeeper David Ospina and the Atalanta duo of Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata. Radamel Falcao has been overlooked after sustaining an injury at club level.

Injured: Radamel Falcao

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Colombia Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Emerson Royal, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha; Gabriel Jesus

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado; Matheus Uribe, Wílmar Barrios, Juan Quintero; Luiz Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Brazil vs Colombia Prediction

Brazil head into the game with a star-studded and significantly superior crop of players compared to the visitors. Looking at past results between the sides, we are tipping the Brazilians to claim all three points in this one to extend their dominance over Colombia.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Colombia

Edited by Peter P