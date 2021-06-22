Brazil vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Brazil and Colombia are two teams that have had rather contrasting fortunes in the opening stages of Copa America 2021. They will square off against each other on Wednesday night in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil sit top of Group A having secured two wins out of two. They have been in sublime form and have scored seven goals without shipping in any. Tite's side saw off Peru in their latest outing, beating them 4-0.

Suffice to say, Brazil have started their title defence in dominant fashion. Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison got on the scoresheet for the Selecao and they have now won all of their last nine games across all competitions.

Brazil will be looking to extend their winning streak against a struggling Colombian unit. Colombia are second in Group A but they have just one win from three matches so far. They started their Copa America campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador. Reinaldo Rueda's men had to settle for a goalless draw in their second match against Venezuela.

To make things worse, Luis Diaz was shown a straight red card for foul play in the dying embers of the game. Colombia were up against a Venezuelan side that was depleted in terms of options following a coronavirus outbreak within their squad.

The game exposed Colombia's weaknesses and their poor form carried over to their latest outing, where they conceded a 2-1 loss to a struggling Peru side. Rueda's men are in need a positive result to ensure a high finish in the group but they will have their work cut out for them against Brazil.

Brazil vs Colombia Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between Brazil and Colombia, the latter have won just a single game. Brazil have won four and five matches have ended as draws. Brazil have lost just once in their last nineteen matches against Colombia.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in an international friendly in September 2019 when they played out a 2-2 draw.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Colombia form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Brazil vs Colombia Team News

Brazil

Brazil's incredible squad depth has allowed Tite to experiment. In the game against Peru, Alisson Becker was replaced by Ederson in goal. Fabinho came in for Casemiro and Thiago Silva replaced Marquinhos.

Gabriel Barbosa started in attack but Richarlison could return to the starting XI here. Marquinhos and Casemiro could be brought back as well. They have no injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Colombia

Despite scoring against Peru, Miguel Borja is likely to be dropped and Luis Muriel could be brought back in to lead the attack. Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz will return after serving suspensions.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brazil vs Colombia Predicted Lineups

Brazil predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Alisson Becker, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison

Colombia Predicted XI (4-5-1): David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Dávinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel

Brazil vs Colombia Prediction

Brazil have a lot of momentum and their top stars are in great form. Colombia have been struggling. This ought to be pretty straight forward for the Brazilians.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Colombia

