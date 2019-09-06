Brazil vs Colombia Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | International friendly

Newly crowned South American champions, Brazil, take on fellow continental heavyweights, Colombia, in one of the more high profile clashes during this international break. The Brazilians will be keen on extending their wonderful run of form under the guidance of former Corinthians manager, Tite.

Brazil is on an incredible run of 16 matches unbeaten and has conceded just one goal in 8 matches. Impressive!

Tite took charge of Selecao in 2016 and was given the mandate to lead the Samba Boys to glory once again. He's done well so far, with their triumph at this summer's Copa America going a long way to pacify the inhabitants of the football-crazy nation.

Carlos Queiroz will be in charge of his 200th game when his boys file out against the Copa America champions, and the Portuguese gaffer will be looking to secure a win over Tite's formidable outfit.

Colombia has found it difficult to score goals in recent times, with a paltry 2 goals their only return in over 5 hours of football. Given the goal drought, Queiroz would wish he had the likes of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez in his squad. They both miss the tie due to injury. Los Cafeteros will, however, have the firepower of Roger Martinez, Rafael Santos, Duvan Zapata, and Luis Muriel in their arsenal.

The Selecao finally have the irrepressible Neymar Jr. in their ranks, and the wantaway PSG striker will be looking to make a statement, having missed the Copa America tournament via injury. Tite will be without the likes of Leonardo Gomes and Everton Soares, due to Brazillian Cup commitments, however, there's plenty of firepower in this Selecao side.

In 31 matches, the Brazilians have lost just thrice to Los Cafeteros, picking up wins in 3 of the last 4 friendlies against Colombia. Carlos Queiroz would certainly be wary of the Samba Boys ruining his milestone party, as Tite's men will look to extend their unbeaten streak in bullish fashion against this young and inexperienced Colombian side.

Venue and kickoff information

Match venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date: September 7, 2019.

Kickoff: 1:30 am (WAT), 6:00 am (IST).

Head to head

In 31 matches, Brazil has shown dominance over their South American counterparts. Selecao has 19 wins, whereas the Colombians have a meagre 3 wins to boast of.

Form guide

Brazil: DWDWW

Colombia: WWWWD

Did you know?

Brazil has conceded just 10 goals in 42 fixtures under Tite.

Brazil's 16 games unbeaten run stretches as far back as the summer of 2018.

In the last 18 attempts, Los Cafeteros have only managed to beat Brazil once, and that was in 1991.

Predicted XI

Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson, Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Samir, Allan, Coutinho, Fabinho, Neres, Firmino, Neymar

Colombia (4-4-2): Chaux, Tesillo, Medina, Sanchez, Borja, Diaz, Barrios, Lerma, Muriel, Martinez, Zapata

Match prediction

The Colombians will miss the experienced duo of James Rodriguez and Falcao due to injury, whereas the Brazilians will be buoyed by the return of Neymar. Selecao has the right amount of firepower and experience to ruin Carlo Queiroz's milestone celebration.

Final score: Brazil 2-0 Colombia