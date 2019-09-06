Brazil vs Colombia Preview: Where to watch | International friendly

Brazil celebrate during the just concluded Copa America tournament

Continental champions, Brazil, take on Colombia in a mouth-watering international friendly, with Miami as the centre stage. Brazil will be looking to build on their continental success this summer by extending their unbeaten run of games to 17.

The Brazilians have been formidable so far under Tite, having conceded just 10 goals in 42 games under the former Corinthians boss. Also, their 16 games unbeaten run stretches as far back as the summer of 2018.

Carlos Queiroz will be celebrating his 200th international cap when his team takes to the pitch in Miami. However, he'll hope they break their goal-scoring drought, as Los Cafeteros have managed to score just 2 goals in 5 hours of play in recent times.

That will be a tall order, considering they'll take to the pitch without the likes of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Both players are out due to injury. The Portuguese gaffer has called up a largely young and inexperienced side, with only Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina, and Luis Muriel with over 25 caps to boast of. Eight of the players in this squad have less than 10 caps, and four of them are uncapped.

Brazil welcomes back Neymar, with the talismanic striker looking to banish thoughts of a dreadful personal summer by putting up a decent performance against Los Cafeteros. Gabriel Jesus is out due to injury, therefore David Neres will join Neymar and Roberto Firmino upfront.

The Samba boys of Brazil go into this game with a formidable record against Los Cafeteros, as they have won a mammoth 19 times in 31 encounters against the Colombians. Queiroz's team have a paltry 3 wins, with their last win against the Selecao coming as far back as 1991.

Where to watch & kickoff information

Brazil: SporTv, Globo

International: Bet365 (live streaming), beIN Sports HD3

Kickoff: 1:30 (WAT), 6:00 am (IST)

Date: September 7, 2019

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.