×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Brazil vs Colombia Preview: Where to watch | International friendly

Tony Akatugba
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
31   //    06 Sep 2019, 23:32 IST

Brazil celebrate during the just concluded Copa America tournament
Brazil celebrate during the just concluded Copa America tournament

Continental champions, Brazil, take on Colombia in a mouth-watering international friendly, with Miami as the centre stage. Brazil will be looking to build on their continental success this summer by extending their unbeaten run of games to 17.

The Brazilians have been formidable so far under Tite, having conceded just 10 goals in 42 games under the former Corinthians boss. Also, their 16 games unbeaten run stretches as far back as the summer of 2018.

Carlos Queiroz will be celebrating his 200th international cap when his team takes to the pitch in Miami. However, he'll hope they break their goal-scoring drought, as Los Cafeteros have managed to score just 2 goals in 5 hours of play in recent times.

That will be a tall order, considering they'll take to the pitch without the likes of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Both players are out due to injury. The Portuguese gaffer has called up a largely young and inexperienced side, with only Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina, and Luis Muriel with over 25 caps to boast of. Eight of the players in this squad have less than 10 caps, and four of them are uncapped.

Brazil welcomes back Neymar, with the talismanic striker looking to banish thoughts of a dreadful personal summer by putting up a decent performance against Los Cafeteros. Gabriel Jesus is out due to injury, therefore David Neres will join Neymar and Roberto Firmino upfront.

The Samba boys of Brazil go into this game with a formidable record against Los Cafeteros, as they have won a mammoth 19 times in 31 encounters against the Colombians. Queiroz's team have a paltry 3 wins, with their last win against the Selecao coming as far back as 1991.

Where to watch & kickoff information

Brazil: SporTv, Globo

International: Bet365 (live streaming), beIN Sports HD3

Kickoff: 1:30 (WAT), 6:00 am (IST)

Advertisement

Date: September 7, 2019

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Brazil Football Team Colombia Football Team Neymar Duván Esteban Zapata Banguera Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 2
FT BEL ST-
1 - 0
 Belize vs St. Vincent / Grenadines
FT JAP PAR
2 - 0
 Japan vs Paraguay
FT KOR GEO
2 - 2
 Korea Republic vs Georgia
FT SAU MAL
1 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Mali
FT NOR LUX
1 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg
FT MON HUN
2 - 1
 Montenegro vs Hungary
FT PER ECU
0 - 1
 Peru vs Ecuador
FT HON PUE
4 - 0
 Honduras vs Puerto Rico
FT CHI ARG
0 - 0
 Chile vs Argentina
FT COT BEN
1 - 2
 Côte d'Ivoire vs Benin
45' TUN MAU
0 - 0
 Tunisia vs Mauritania
17' MOR BUR
0 - 0
 Morocco vs Burkina Faso
Today LIB NIG TBD Libya vs Niger
Today UNI MEX 06:00 AM United States vs Mexico
Today BRA COL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Colombia
Today COS URU 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Uruguay
PP SOU MAD South Africa vs Madagascar
Tomorrow KEN UGA 06:30 PM Kenya vs Uganda
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us