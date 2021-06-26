Brazil vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Brazil are back in action in the Copa America 2021 this weekend as they lock horns with Ecuador at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Luvedico on Sunday. Brazil have been in excellent form this month and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ecuador have struggled to cope with the rigours of Copa America this year and are in fourth place in Group B. With Venezuela snapping at their heels, Ecuador cannot afford to lose this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, have been the best team in the tournament and are the favourites to win Copa America this summer. The Selecao edged Colombia to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brazil vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Brazil have an excellent record against Ecuador and have won 27 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Ecuador have managed a paltry two victories against Brazil and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two South American sides took place last month and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Brazil. Richarlison and Neymar scored the goals on the day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Brazil form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-W

Ecuador form guide in Copa America 2021: D-D-L

Brazil vs Ecuador Team News

Brazil have a few injury concerns

Brazil

Dani Alves is injured at the moment and has not been included in Brazil's squad. With Thiago Silva likely to be given a rest against Ecuador, Marquinhos and Eder Militao are likely to form Brazil's central defence this weekend.

Injured: Dani Alves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador need to pull off a good result

Ecuador

Ecuador have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and are likely to name a five-man defence against Brazil's star-studded attack. Ayrton Preciado has been impressive for Ecuador and will be a threat on the counter in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-31): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fabinho; Everton Ribeiro, Richarlison, Neymar; Roberto Firmin

Ecuador Predicted XI (5-4-1): Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Xavier Arreaga, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan; Alan Franco, Sebas Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Leonardo Campana

Brazil vs Ecuador Prediction

Brazil's squad is currently stacked with some of the most lethal attacking players in the world at the moment. The likes of Neymar and Richarlison are well on their way to restoring the Selecao's glory and will want to add to their burgeoning goal tallies this weekend.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to dent the Selecao's defence. Brazil are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Ecuador

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi