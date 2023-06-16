Brazil vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

Brazil are set to play Guinea at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Saturday in a friendly game.

Brazil come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Morocco in their most recent game. Goals from Al-Rayyan forward Sofiane Boufal and Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri secured the win for Morocco. Manchester United midfielder Casemiro scored the goal for Brazil.

Guinea, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Egypt in their most recent game. Goals from Trabzonspor winger Trezeguet and Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed sealed the deal for Egypt. Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy scored the goal for Guinea.

Brazil vs Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have not faced Guinea before.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has nine goal contributions in 32 league starts for Newcastle United.

Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior has 19 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Real Madrid.

Brazilian forward Richarlison only registered one goal in 12 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Forward Serhou Guirassy has 11 goals in 20 league starts for Stuttgart this season.

Brazil vs Guinea Prediction

Brazil are yet to appoint a permanent manager following the departure of Tite; Ramon Menezes continues to act as interim. They have named a fairly inexperienced squad, with the likes of Marquinhos and Casemiro providing experience.

There could be potential debuts for players like Joelinton, Malcom, Ayrton Lucas and Andre. It seems highly unlikely that renowned names like Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, managers who were linked with the job, will join. Brazil have their job cut out; decide who the next manager will be, and what the core looks like for Brazil's next decade. With the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and Marquinhos approaching or in their 30s, Brazil have to start thinking about the future carefully.

Guinea, on the other hand, have some exciting players, especially in midfield. Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara and Ilaix Moriba, at some point in their careers, were highly rated, and have what it takes to influence games from midfield. Serhou Guirassy has been a consistent goalscorer for Rennes and Stuttgart, and he will also be important as Guinea seek to cause an upset.

Brazil will be the favourites, and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Guinea

Brazil vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brazil

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brazil to keep a clean sheet- yes

