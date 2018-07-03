Brazil vs. Mexico analysis and What's next in the quarterfinals

bibhash brahma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 86 // 03 Jul 2018, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We witness a very peculiar feature every World Cup - of Brazil being the tournament favourites - and this year is no different. They are the pre-tournament favourites and possibly are on course to win it. The amount of expectations they have from their fans is immense and the weight of expectations do them fewer favours, as was witnessed during the last World Cup in Brazil. The odds of winning are huge for them, now that they are getting results and winning when it is necessary. And there is no dearth of talent in this Brazilian team, with almost all of their players in exciting form.

Brazil vs. Mexico analysis

The important takeaway we can take from this round of 16 match is the fact that Brazil delivered when it mattered. Also, the fact that Neymar scored too is an icing on a cake for the Brazilian fans. Their defence was very good against an exciting Mexican attack. That also includes how brilliant Casemiro played in the midfield. Credit must also be given to the Mexican attackers, who were always threatening Miranda and Thiago Silva. This proves how good this Brazil team is. With the pragmatic approach of defending resolutely and not giving their opponents much freedom to attack while their fluent attack delivering goals makes it a treat to watch.

What next for Brazil?

The Brazilian team with Tite are probably doing all that matters to win this World Cup. Next up for them is the brilliant Belgium team who were on the cusp of defeat after going down 2-0 against Japan and winning it 3-2 at the last minute of the added time. Although, Brazil will be confident after their win against Mexico, their match against Belgium in the quarter final will be no walk in the park for them. But with the team they have got, there is no reason as to why they should not be confident about defeating Belgium. After Belgium’s win against Japan, Tite must be pondering about the tactics he should use to stop the marauding Belgians. And with the experience he has got, he will definitely be advising all his players against complacency.

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Conclusion

The quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium will be a clash between talented players from both teams. Normally, fans will be pinning their hopes on Hazard and Neymar to light up the match. While at the same time, Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, De Bruyne and Lukaku can also come up with all their pedigree to win the match. It will be a mouth-watering prospect for any football fan to watch with all the talent that will be witnessed during the match. As for Brazil, it is completely on their hands to win not only the match, but the World Cup.