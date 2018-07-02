Brazil vs Mexico: Team News, Key Players, Form, Head-to-head

Brazil and Mexico meet today in what will be the fifth knockout tie of the World Cup. In World Cup 2014, Mexico came through the group stage only to be knocked out of last 16 by a stoppage-time winner from the Netherlands.

To deny those scenes to reoccur, they have to pass a big test against one of the tournament's favourites, Brazil.

Mexico progressed to the knockout stage at the cost of World Cup champions, Germany whereas Brazil ended the group stage at the apex with 7 points.

Brazil

Team News

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed that Danilo has recovered from a thigh injury and will be available to face Mexico. He will replace Fagner at the right-back position if Tite wants the Manchester City's player to start. Another big worry for Brazil is Marcelo who is yet to recover from a back spasm.

Expect Brazil to play in their 4-3-3 formation with Philippe Coutinho playing in the midfield.

Key Players

Neymar - He is yet to fire for Brazil in this World Cup. Displayed a few good cameos but looked too individualistic at times by ignoring better-positioned teammates in a hope to score a goal. Always surrounded by the 2-3 players but should avoid falling easily and theatrically.

Coutinho - The man who is responsible to bring Brazil to the knockout stage. He scored 2 goals in 3 matches of the group stage and will be eager to add more to his tally.

Thiago Silva - He has been a rock in the defence and completely dominated his box with his strength and experience. He also scored a crucial goal against Serbia.

Group stage results

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Form

Despite their favourites tag, Tite's team have hardly blown teams away so far. Brazil finished as unbeaten winners of Group E.

Like Neymar, the team is yet to fire but will be desperate to make amends for their humiliating exit on home soil four years ago.

Mexico

Team News

After picking up yellow cards against Germany and Sweden in the group stage, Hector Moreno will serve a one-match suspension. The expected replacement for the defender is Hugo Ayala.

After a heavy defeat against Sweden, Juan Carlos Osorio will look to bring one or more changes to his starting line up.

Key Players

Javier Hernandez - Scored his 50th Mexico goal in the group match against South Korea. One more goal will set a national record for World Cup goals.

Hirving Lozano - The man who became famous when Mexico stunned the world when they defeated Germany with the scoreline 1-0. He also assisted Javier Hernandez to score his goal in the second game. Another big performance against Brazil will make him a hot-property in this transfer window.

Guillermo Ochoa - Made nine saves against Germany in the opening match, and managed five more against South Korea. Had a not-so-good game against Sweden but If Mexico wants to beat Brazil, he has to perform just like he did against Germany.

Group stage results

Mexico 1-0 Germany

Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Form

Won a historic game against Germany with 1-0 scoreline to kick-start their World cup campaign and followed it with a 2-1 win against South Korea, but were thrashed by Sweden in their last group match. They have to forget that game as soon as possible because they cannot afford to play Brazil with fear in their mind.

Head to head

In 40 previous meetings, Brazil has beaten Mexico 23 times and drawn seven games. They drew 0-0 in the group stages in the last World Cup.

Most recently, Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in an international friendly in 2015.

Match Prediction

Brazil 3-1 Mexico

Brazil are favourites to qualify for the next round after contrasting last group-match result for both the teams. There should be no other outcome than a Brazil win on Monday.