Brazil vs Mexico: Prediction

The oldest of enemies, Brazil and Mexico face off in the first game on Day 3 of the knockout stages. The two sides are meeting for the 41st time in history and for the 5th time at the World Cup.

Mexico are yet to score vs Brazil at the World Cup and the giant-killers will be looking to break that record tonight. They were yet to secure a win vs Germany before this World Cup and we all know how that ended.

Brazil Team News

Brazil have good news and bad news when it comes to injury news. Marcelo is set to be on the bench for today's game after picking up an injury vs Serbia. He did train on Sunday but Filipe Luis is expected to be starting as the left-back.

Meanwhile, Danilo has recovered and is set to start. Fagner will be benched once again despite his brilliant performances vs Costa Rica and Serbia.

Key Players

Neymar – Without a doubt, Neymar is Brazil's most important player on paper. His impact on the pitch, at the World Cup so far, might have been less but that's only because he as 2-3 players on him all the time.

Coutinho – Brazil's best player at the World Cup 2018 has undoubtedly been Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona star has been running the show in attack and made with him playing on the same side as Neymar, it has given him more space to work with thanks to the defenders who are being pulled aside by the PSG superstar.

Thiago Silva – When the Brazil squad was announced, Marquinhos and Miranda were expected to be the main defenders. But then, Tite decided to go with Thiago Silva and Miranda in the heart of the defence and the 33-year-old has impressed. He has been rock-solid at the back and also managed to score vs Serbia.

Group Stage Results

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Team Form

Brazil might not be on top of their game right now, but they have not lost a game for a really long time now. Their last loss was vs Argentina, back in June 2017! Since then, they have played 14 and won 10 of them!

Mexico Team News

Mexico have no injury worries but their man star, Hector Moreno is suspended for today's match. He picked up a yellow card in their 1-0 win over Germany and in their 3-0 loss to Sweden.

His centre-back partner, Hugo Ayala who started vs Germany is expected to replace him in the lineup today. Ayala was impressive in that win but was replaced by Carlos Salcedo for the last two group games.

Key Players

Javier Hernandez – Chicharito is their main threat up front and Brazil are going to have a tough time marking him. He is the perfect example of the term 'fox in the box'. Thiago Silva and Miranda will have to be on their toes all the time as Chicharito can accelerate past them without even them noticing him.

Carlos Vela – Vela has been at the heart of every Mexico attack so far at the World Cup. The former Arsenal star is cool and composed on the ball even in pressure situations and manages to run past the opponents with ease.

Group Stage Results

Mexico 1-0 Germany

Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Mexico Team Form

The Mexicans were brilliant vs Germany but against Sweden, they were exposed in all departments. Had it not been for South Korea's win over Germany, they would have been watching this game at home while Germany would have faced Brazil.

Key Stats

Brazil are unbeaten in their World Cup games against Mexico. They have won 3 and drawn 1, keeping a clean sheet in all those matches.

Against opponents from Central or North America, Brazil have never lost a World Cup game.

Mexico have won just one World Cup game against South American opponents. It was a 2-0 victory against Ecuador in the 2002 edition.

A defeat would see Mexico get eliminated in the last 16 for a 7th straight time!

This will be Mexico's 57th World Cup game – the most by a side that has never won the tournament.

Predicted Lineup

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano.

Match Prediction

Brazil will find it difficult to break down the Mexican defence but will win 2-0.