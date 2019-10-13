Brazil vs Nigeria Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | International friendly

Brazil's Neymar celebrates a goal

Brazil take on Nigeria as the South America outfit hope to break a sequence of win-less games which began with a loss to Peru in September. Last time out, Brazil were held to a draw by Senegal as Roberto Firmino's opener was cancelled out by a Famara Diedhiou spot-kick.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, on the other hand, have been experiencing a barren patch as well because they have failed to register a win since their exploits at last summer's Africa Cup of Nations. Last time out, the Super Eagles were beaten soundly by Togo 4-1 in an African Championship qualification match and Gernot Rohr's men will have one eye on the return leg next Friday.

The Nigerian charge up front will be led by the in-form Victor Osimhen as the Lille forward has bagged 8 goals in 8 games for his club this term. Meanwhile, Brazil's Tite will be relying on a cast of heavy hitters such as Neymar, Phillipe Coutinho and Firmino.

Brazil will be without the likes of Marcelo, Douglas Costa and Fernandinho. Alisson Becker is also on the sidelines as he nears a return to action. Nigeria meanwhile, have had a few players pulling out of the squad, including Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Peter Etebo.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Date: October 13th, 2019

Time: 1.00 pm (BST)

Head to head

The previous time these sides met, Brazil beat Nigeria 3-0 in a friendly played on the 11th of June, 2003.

Form guide

Brazil: WWWDLD

Nigeria: WWLWDL

Did you know?

If Neymar plays against Nigeria, he would draw level with Claudio Taffarel as the 5th most capped Brazilian (101)

Neymar needs only one goal to draw level with Ronaldo Nazario on Brazil's all-time scorer list (62).

The Super Eagles have only won 1 of their last 8 international friendly encounters.

Betting odds

Brazil win: 1.28

Nigeria win: 11.23

Draw: 5.26

BTTS: 2.35 (Y), 1.53 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Arthur Melo, Fabinho, Phillipe Coutinho, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Neymar Jr

Nigeria (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Joe Aribo, Anderson Esiti, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Bonaventure, Victor Osimhen

Match prediction

Nigeria boasts of a talented but inexperienced squad for the contest, in contrast to Brazil's world-class set-up. Thus, one can expect the Samba boys to just edge the Super Eagles in this encounter.

Score Prediction: Brazil 1-0 Nigeria