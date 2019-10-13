Brazil vs Nigeria preview: Where to watch | International friendly

The Brazilian players celebrate their Copa America triumph.

The Samba Boys of Brazil take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria with the Singapore National Stadium as the backdrop this weekend. Tite's men will look to break a sequence of winless encounters, as they haven't registered a victory since they were crowned South American champions last summer.

Their last encounter in this international break ended in a draw, as Roberto Firmino's strike was cancelled out from the spot by Senegal's Famara Diedhiou.

Nigeria is also experiencing somewhat of a bad patch since their semi-final run in last summer's Africa Cup of Nations. They have also failed to register a win since the continental showpiece and were recently thumped 4-1 by Togo in their last macth in September.

The last time these sides met, Brazil ran out 3-0 victors in 2003. The Super Eagles have also not had it good in friendlies lately, having won just once in their last eight warm-up encounters. The latest in that line was a draw with Ukraine last month.

Brazil's Neymar will be chasing a milestone 101 caps for his nation Brazil, as he became a centurion last time out against Senegal. If Neymar takes to the pitch against Nigeria, he will draw level with Claudio Taffarel as the fifth most capped Brazilian. Neymar will also be chasing another milestone as he needs just a goal to draw level with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario and go second in Brazil's all-time goalscoring chart with 62 strikes.

Both sides have impressive squads for this one, although Nigeria's Gernot Rohr has a host of inexperienced players on his roster.

A couple of Nigerian players had to withdraw from this encounter due to various reasons. These players include Ola Aina, Peter Etebo, Kenneth Omeruo, and Samuel Kalu. Brazil, on the other hand, is without the services of Alisson Becker, Douglas Costa, Marcelo, and Fernandinho.

Where to watch

United States: beiN Sports USA

Live stream (US): fuboTV