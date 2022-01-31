Brazil vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Brazil host Paraguay at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday.

Brazil played out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in a highly tense clash last Thursday. The game was marred by a succession of fouls from both teams and saw both teams down to 10 men just 20 minutes after kick-off.

The Seleção remain at the top of the group with 36 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Paraguay in midweek.

The visitors have struggled to kick on in their World Cup qualifying campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Uruguay in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin. The result marked the fourth loss for the visitors in their last five games.

Paraguay sit ninth in the table with just 13 points from 15 games. They will be targeting a win on Wednesday in an attempt to salvage any hopes of qualification.

Brazil vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 82 meetings between Brazil and Paraguay. The home nation have won 50 of those games while the visitors have won just 13 times. There have been 19 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture. Brazil won the game 2-0.

Brazil Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Paraguay Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Brazil vs Paraguay Team News

Brazil

Emerson Royal received a red card against Ecuador last week and is therefore suspended. Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is also suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards and will be absent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Emerson Royal, Eder Militao

Paraguay

Omar Alderete is out with an injury while Matias Rojas and Gustavo Gomez are both suspended. The trio are all set to miss their trip to Brazil on Wednesday.

Injured: Omar Alderete

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matias Rojas, Gustavo Gomez

Brazil vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Philippe Coutinho, Vinicius Junior; Gabriel Jesus

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Silva; Juan Escobar, David Martinez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Braian Ojeda, Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez, Miguel Almiron; Carlos Gonzalez, Antonio Sanabria

Brazil vs Paraguay Prediction

Brazil are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run and have conceded just three goals in that period. They are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers so far and have lost just one game since 2019.

Paraguay, on the other hand, are on a six-game winless run which has seen them lose four times. They have failed to score any goals in that period and should see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Paraguay

Edited by Peter P