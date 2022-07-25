Brazil vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Reigning champions Brazil will take on Paraguay in the second semifinal of the 2022 Copa America Femenina on Tuesday.

Brazil are unbeaten in the competition, winning all their four group-stage outings. They come into this game off a thumping 6-0 win over Peru, finishing top of Group B.

Paraguay, meanwhile, finished second in group A, losing only to Colombia, and are coming off a 2-1 win against Ecuador.

Brazil vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two South American outfits will go head-to-head against each other.

Brazil form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): W-W-W-W.

Paraguay form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): W-W-W-L.

Brazil vs Paraguay Team News

Brazil

Kathellen Sousa remains a doubtful after being substituted at the break in their recent outing against Peru. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns or suspensions.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Kathellen Sousa.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Paraguay

Paraguay do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their midweek clash against Brazil.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Copa América @CopaAmerica



𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙡, entre los cuatro mejores y ¡va por un título más!



#CAFem | #VibraOContinente | #VibraElContinente | @SelecaoFeminina 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙡 está entre os quatro melhores e vai em busca de mais um título!𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙡, entre los cuatro mejores y ¡va por un título más! 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙡 está entre os quatro melhores e vai em busca de mais um título! 🇧🇷🔝𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙡, entre los cuatro mejores y ¡va por un título más! 🇧🇷 🔝 #CAFem | #VibraOContinente | #VibraElContinente | @SelecaoFeminina https://t.co/DM2KaHab7j

Brazil vs Paraguay Predicted XIs

Brazil (4-4-2): Lorena (GK); Fe Palermo, Tainara, Bartolucci Piaxao, Adailma Aparecida da Silva dos Santos, Angelina, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Adriana Leal da Silva, Geyse, Debora Cristiane de Oliveira.

Paraguay (4-4-2): Christina Recalde (GK), Daysy Bareiro, Limpia Fretes, Damia Cortaza, Fabiola Sandoval, Fany Gauto, Deisy Ojeda, Lice Chammoro, Jess Martinez, Veronica Riveros, Soleda Garay.

Brazil vs Paraguay Prediction

Brazil enter this contest as the red-hot favourites given their squad strength and recent form. They are on track to retain their title they won last time around, which will be their eighth Copa America Femenina triumph.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will consider themselves very lucky to be playing in the semifinals. Few would have expected them to qualify in a group containing Ecuador and Chile. Nonetheless, they won both those games. They also come into this clash on a three-match winning run.

However, Brazil would present a totally different level of competition. Paraguay will have to be at their very best to have any chance of making the final. Brazil are expected to win convincingly.

Prediction: Brazil 5-2 Paraguay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far