Brazil vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another game this weekend as Brazil take on Peru at the Arena Pernambuco on Thursday. The Selecao's game against Argentina was controversially suspended last week and the hosts will be eager to play a full match this week.

Peru are currently in seventh place in the qualification table and cannot afford another string of defeats this year. The Peruvians edged Venezuela to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this game.

Brazil, on the other hand, have a flawless record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and will be intent on maintaining their streak this week. The South American giants took to their training drills after the suspension of their game against Argentina and will be raring to go this week.

Brazil vs. Argentina has been interrupted after Brazilian health officials walked on the pitch to confront the four Argentine Premier League players—Martinez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso—who traveled from the UK in the last 14 days & didn't quarantine, breaking Brazilian rules. pic.twitter.com/NNkJC7tPQe — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 5, 2021

Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head

Brazil have an impressive record against Peru and have won 36 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Peru have managed only nine victories against Brazil and will need to be at their best on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the semi-finals of Copa America 2021 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brazil. Peru gave a good account of themselves on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Brazil form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Peru form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Brazil vs Peru Team News

Brazil have a strong squad

Brazil

With the Premier League deciding against releasing its players for the international break, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison will be unavailable for selection.

Alisson and Ederson have also been excluded from the squad and Weverton is set to take his place between the sticks for Brazil. Neymar and Everton Ribeiro have pulled the strings for the Selecao in the final third and will have to step up this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Alisson, Ederson

Peru need to win this game

Peru

Gianluca Lapadula has recovered from his injury and is set to lead the line for Peru this week. Peru have a fully-fit squad and will need to field their best team on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Peru Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton; Danilo, Eder Militao, Lucas Verissimo, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Gerson; Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar

Brazil are now holding an open training session in front of the crowd 😳 pic.twitter.com/2BBNaPf5qz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 5, 2021

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Advincula; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula

Brazil vs Peru Prediction

Brazil have exceptional players in their ranks and are unbeaten in their qualification campaign so far. The South American behemoths do have a few players missing at the moment but are unlikely to be troubled this week.

Peru do not have a good recent record against Brazil and will need to play out of their skins on Thursday. Brazil are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Peru

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi