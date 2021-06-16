Brazil vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Brazil will look to build on their 3-0 win over Venezuela in their Copa America opener as they take on Peru on Thursday.

Brazil dominated the proceedings in their first game and the scoreline was rather flattering to a beleaguered Venezuelan team. Marquinhos opened the scoring for Tite's side and Neymar added some cushion to their lead from the spot in the 63rd minute.

Brazil kicks off their 2021 Copa América campaign with a 3-0 win over Venezuela 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvvPjwx7cu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 13, 2021

Neymar subsequently turned creator for Brazil's third and final goal of the game as Gabriel Barbosa chested his cross into the back of the net. Perhaps the biggest positive from the game for Brazil was the fact that Neymar seems to be in great touch. He also combined well with the rest of the attackers and was a handful to deal with for the Venezuelan defenders.

Peru, on the other hand, will kickstart their Copa America camp on Thursday. They will be hoping to draw inspiration from their most recent win against Ecuador, which came at the end of four back-to-back defeats. Christian Cueva's and Luis Advincula's goals proved to be sufficient to help them beat Ecuador 2-1 last Wednesday.

Their run of four consecutive defeats started against Brazil in October 2020. Following a 4-2 loss to Tite's men, they conceded defeats against Chile, Argentina and Colombia. Peru surprised many with their run to the finals in the 2019 edition of the Copa America and they'll be optimistic about their chances here.

Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head

Brazil have dominated the fixture so far and have won 34 out of the 48 matches they've played against Peru. They've lost just five times and nine matches have ended as draws. The last time these two sides locked horns was in October 2020 in the World Cup Qualifiers and Brazil won the game 4-2.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Peru form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Brazil vs Peru Team News

Brazil

Brazil have plenty of options and Tite is likely to retain the same starting XI from the game against Venezuela. Neymar will lead the attack with Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison. Fred, Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta are likely to start in midfield again.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Peru

BREAKING: Raul Ruidiaz has not been selected by Peru for the Copa America. Raul will return to Seattle this week and should be available for the June 19th game vs. LA Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/VZkqbNlg3m — TheSoundersNightly (@SoundersNightly) June 10, 2021

Seasoned veterans like Raul Ruidiaz and Paolo Guerrero have been left out of Peru's squad. Ruidiaz has been in good goalscoring form for the Seattle Sounders, but Ricardo Gareca is focusing on developing young players. Experienced midfielder Christian Cueva is expected to lead the charge for Peru.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brazil vs Peru Predicted Lineups

Brazil predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Alisson Becker, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Miguel Araujo; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Andre Carillo; Gianluca Lapadula

Brazil vs Peru Prediction

Brazil have been in great form and their stars are all playing good football. This should be easy for Neymar and co. against a struggling Peruvian unit.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Peru

Edited by Shambhu Ajith