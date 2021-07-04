Brazil vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Brazil and Peru will square off at the Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janerio in a Copa America 2021 semi-final fixture on Monday.

In a rematch of 2019 final, the reigning champions will be hoping to become the first of the two sides to secure a ticket to the Maracanã against an opponent they overcame easily in a group stage fixture.

Peru lost 4-0 to Brazil in the opening game of the campaign, but they have since recovered and finished just three points behind the reigning champions in Group B.

Both national teams were made to sweat in the quarter-final fixture, with Brazil narrowly defeating Chile 1-0 and Peru beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties as the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Peru will be without their top-scorer Andre Carrillo as he was red-carded in the quarter-finals and Brazil have Gabriel Jesus ruled out due to suspension.

¡Con la mira en las semifinales! 👊



Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 realizó trabajos regenerativos en Goiania a poco de viajar a Río de Janeiro donde enfrentará este lunes a @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷.



— Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) July 3, 2021

Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 46 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Selecao have been the dominant side in the fixture and have recorded 33 wins against Peru.

Peru have been able to get the better of the South American giants just five times while the spoils have been shared eight times between the two sides.

They have also clashed 12 times in the Copa America. Brazil have eight wins to their name, Peru have two and the remaining two games have ended in draws.

They were finalists in the 2019 edition, with Brazil recording a 3-1 win on that occasion. In their latest encounter, in the group stage of this competition, Brazil routed Peru 4-0.

Brazil form guide (Copa America): W-D-W-W-W

Peru form guide (Copa America): W-W-D-W-L

Brazil vs Peru Team News

Brazil

There is only one injury concern for Tite heading into the semi-final. Atletico Madrid defender Felipe suffered a knee injury last week and has been ruled out for the rest of the competition.

Gabriel Jesus' high-boot in the quarter-finals earned him a straight red card and he will be serving a suspension here. The goalscorer in that game, Lucas Paqueta, is expected to start against Peru.

Injuries: Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Gabriel Jesus

Assim foi o treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira ontem! Hoje tem mais trabalho, sempre de olho na semifinal da CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica. VAMOS!
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 4, 2021

Peru

Alexander Callens has recovered from a thigh injury that prevented him from featuring in the quarter-finals against Venezuela and is in contention to start here.

There are no other injury concerns at the moment. Andre Carrillo is suspended for this crucial encounter.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Andre Carrillo

Brazil vs Peru Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pacqueta; Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Neymar; Gabigol

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Miguel Trauco, Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Santiago Ormeño; Gianluca Lapadula

Brazil vs Peru Prediction

Brazil are heavy favorites heading into the game and their chances of making it into back-to-back finals. Their chances were given a boost after a red card ruled out Peru's top scorer and influential attacker Carrillo. Neymar's great form at the moment also bodes well for the home side.

Peru have been unpredictable at times in the competition but pulling off a shock victory over Brazil might be too big a task for them.

We predict a win for the hosts but Peru have good odds of scoring at least one goal.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Peru

Edited by Peter P