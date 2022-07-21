Brazil vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Brazil will conclude their group stage campaign in Copa America Femenina 2022 against Peru at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero on Thursday.
Brazil have already booked their place in the semifinals, thanks to a 100% record thus far. Meanwhile, Peru's run in the group stage has been in stark contrast to that of their eastern rivals'. They have lost three games in a row and are no longer in contention to qualify for the last four.
Defending champions Brazil have won the competition seven times since its inception in 1991 and have lived up to their heavyweight status again. They have scored 11 goals in three games, at least two more than any other team, without conceding any.
This game is a formality for As Canarinhas, but they'll look to extend their winning streak and are strong favourites against a struggling Peru side.
Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head
The two teams have met three times in the Copa America Femenina. Two of these meetings came in the group stage, while Peru met Brazil in the final once in 2003, when they co-hosted the competition.
Brazil have been the dominant team in this fixture and have a 100% record against La Rojiblanca, not conceding any goal.
Brazil form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.
Peru form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.
Brazil vs Peru Team News
Brazil
There are no reported absentees for the reigning champions, but Kathellen Sousa and Angelina will miss out after picking up their second yellow card of the campaign against Venezuela. Tainara Silva, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and her seven-day quarantine period will likely keep her out of the game.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: Kathellen Sousa, Angelina.
Unavailable: Tainara Silva.
Peru
There are no reported absentees for Peru as they look to sign off on a high.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Brazil vs Peru Predicted XIs
Brazil (4-3-3): Lorena (GK); Fe Palermo, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Adailma, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Kerolin; Geyse, Bia Zaneratto.
Peru (4-3-3): Maryory Sánchez (GK); Grace Kelly, Liliana Neyra Venegas, Scarleth Flores, Yoselin Miranda; Steffani Otiniano, Claudia Cagnina, Yoselin Rosa Miranda Pun; Xioczana Canales, Ariana Muñoz, Alexandra Kimball.
Brazil vs Peru Prediction
Brazil have been in solid form in the competition and have been the best team so far by some margin. Peru, by contrast, are yet to open their account and the fact that they have not scored against Brazil does not bode well for their chances of victory here.
Considering the same, an easy win for Brazil seems to be on the cards.
Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Peru.
