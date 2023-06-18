Brazil vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th June 2023

After a dominant display against Guinea on Saturday, Brazil will be put to the test as they square off against Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday.

Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior got on the scoresheet for Brazil as they beat Guinea 4-1 in a friendly at the weekend. The Selecao are currently being coached by interim manager Ramon Menezes and are yet to find a permanent replacement for Tite, who retired after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Menezes has previously managed the Brazilian side at the under-20 World Cup. The hunt for a new coach is ongoing and several big names have been linked with the job.

Brazil have named a strong squad for this round of games and they will have their work cut out against a talented Senegal side on Tuesday.

Senegal were held to a 1-1 draw by Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday. Abdoulaye Seck fired the Lions of Teranga into the lead in the 43rd minute. But Benin's Abdoul Rachid Moumini restored parity with a strike in the 78th minute of the game.

Senegal squandered several chances and out of the 15 shots they took, only one ended up being on target. Like Brazil, Senegal have also named a strong squad for this round of games. In the game against Benin, their attack was led by Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr.

Brazil vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil and Senegal have clashed just once in the past. It was in October 2019 and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brazil have won just two of their last five games across all competitions.

The Selecao have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.

Saturday's draw against Benin ended a six-game winning streak for Senegal.

No team has scored more than one goal against Senegal in their last nine games across all competitions.

Brazil vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal will put up a strong fight and they are a difficult side to break down. This should be an interesting contest but thanks to their incredible firepower in attack and all the experience in their midfield and defence, Brazil should be able to get a win here.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Senegal

Brazil vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes