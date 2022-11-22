Brazil vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th November 2022

Brazil kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign with an important fixture this week as they take on a formidable Serbia side in a Group G encounter at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.

Brazil vs Serbia Preview

Serbia finished ahead of Portugal at the top of their group in the World Cup qualification campaign and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The European outfit thrashed Bahrain 5-1 last week and will be up against a much better opponent in this fixture.

Brazil topped the CONMEBOL qualification standings on their way to the World Cup and have grown in stature over the past year. The Selecao have one of the most impressive squads in the tournament and go into the World Cup as one of the favorites.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol 🤩



Primeiro dia de treino no Qatar!



Vamos, Brasil!



: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Trabalho e alegria!Primeiro dia de treino no Qatar!Vamos, Brasil!: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Trabalho e alegria! 💪🤩Primeiro dia de treino no Qatar! ✅😁Vamos, Brasil! 🇧🇷💛📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF https://t.co/RlbjFU1vhp

Brazil vs Serbia Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Brazil have a flawless record against Serbia and have won both their previous matches against their European opponents.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage in the 2018 World Cup and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Brazil.

Brazil are making their 22nd appearance in the FIFA World Cup and are the only team to have qualified for every edition of the tournament.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 15 group games at the FIFA World Cup and have managed to win 12 of these matches.

Brazil have won five World Cup trophies and have also won a record 73 matches so far in the history of the competition.

Serbia have now qualified for four of the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup, with their only failure during this period coming in 2014.

Brazil vs Serbia Prediction

Brazil have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the perfect start to their World Cup campaign. With Neymar, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior in their ranks, the Selecao will likely field a lethal forward line in their first game of the tournament.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



São 215 milhões de torcedores representados no nosso sonho pela sexta estrela



Seleção Brasileira viaja amanhã para o Catar levando na bagagem a energia de todos vocês!



Vamos juntos pelo hexa!!!



Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Tradição é tradição!São 215 milhões de torcedores representados no nosso sonho pela sexta estrelaSeleção Brasileira viaja amanhã para o Catar levando na bagagem a energia de todos vocês!Vamos juntos pelo hexa!!!Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Tradição é tradição! São 215 milhões de torcedores representados no nosso sonho pela sexta estrela ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Seleção Brasileira viaja amanhã para o Catar levando na bagagem a energia de todos vocês! 🇧🇷🇶🇦Vamos juntos pelo hexa!!!Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF https://t.co/Z5HvcqAKkp

Serbia have pulled off a fair share of upsets over the past year and will need to play out of their skins to keep their opponents at bay. Brazil are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Serbia

Brazil vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score - Yes

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes