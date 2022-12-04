Brazil vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features a set of knock-out fixtures this week as South Korea lock horns with Tite's Brazil side in an important round-of-16 clash at Stadium 974 on Monday.

Brazil vs South Korea Preview

South Korea finished in second place in Group H of the World Cup and secured their qualification in dramatic fashion. The Asian giants stunned Portugal with a late goal to pull off a 2-1 victory in their final group game and will need to be at their best to stand a chance against Brazil this week.

Brazil topped their group at the 2022 World Cup but slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cameroon last week. The Selecao remain one of the favorites to win the tournament and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Mesmo com a derrota, a Seleção Brasileira garantiu o primeiro lugar do Grupo G.



O próximo compromisso da Canarinho será na segunda-feira (5), às 16h (de Brasília), contra a Coreia do Sul.



Vamos juntos em busca de mais uma ! Fim de jogo.Mesmo com a derrota, a Seleção Brasileira garantiu o primeiro lugar do Grupo G.O próximo compromisso da Canarinho será na segunda-feira (5), às 16h (de Brasília), contra a Coreia do Sul.Vamos juntos em busca de mais uma Fim de jogo. Mesmo com a derrota, a Seleção Brasileira garantiu o primeiro lugar do Grupo G.O próximo compromisso da Canarinho será na segunda-feira (5), às 16h (de Brasília), contra a Coreia do Sul. Vamos juntos em busca de mais uma ⭐️! https://t.co/ofblEpYAyG

Brazil vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have an excellent record against South Korea and have won six out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to South Korea's one victory.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Brazil.

South Korea have never defeated a South American opponent in the FIFA World Cup, drawing two and losing four matches against CONMEBOL opponents in the competition.

Brazil have lost four of their last 10 matches in the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 36 World Cup games preceding this run.

This is South Korea's first round-of-16 match at the FIFA World Cup in 12 years - they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Uruguay at this stage of the competition in 2010.

Brazil have won each of their last seven round-of-16 matches in the FIFA World Cup, with only one of these matches ending in a penalty shoot-out.

Brazil vs South Korea Prediction

Brazil have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The likes of Richarlison and Vinicius Junior can singlehandedly win matches on their day and will look to be at their best this week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Netherlands vs USA



Argentina vs Australia



Japan vs Croatia



Brazil vs South Korea



——-



England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Senegal



France vs Poland



Morocco vs Spain



Portugal vs Switzerland Knockout stagesNetherlandsvs USAArgentinavs AustraliaJapanvs CroatiaBrazilvs South Korea——-England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs SenegalFrancevs PolandMoroccovs SpainPortugalvs Switzerland Knockout stages 🚨 #Qatar2022 ▫️ Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs USA 🇺🇸▫️ Argentina 🇦🇷 vs Australia 🇦🇺▫️ Japan 🇯🇵 vs Croatia 🇭🇷▫️ Brazil 🇧🇷 vs South Korea 🇰🇷——-▫️ England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Senegal 🇸🇳▫️ France 🇫🇷 vs Poland 🇵🇱▫️ Morocco 🇲🇦 vs Spain 🇪🇸▫️ Portugal 🇵🇹 vs Switzerland 🇨🇭

South Korea stunned Portugal with their performance last week and will hope to cause a few more upsets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 South Korea

Brazil vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

