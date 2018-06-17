Brazil vs Switzerland: 5 key players that will decide the match

A look at the 5 players who could play key roles in this match.

Namrath Kadiyala 17 Jun 2018

The World Cup match day 2 was an exciting and thrilling one. The first match saw France defeat Australia 2-1. The second match saw a huge upset as Iceland drew 1-1 against Argentina. Lionel Messi attempted 11 shots and none of them resulted in a goal, he also missed out on a penalty. Denmark defeated Peru 1-0 in the third match. Croatia defeated Nigeria 2-0

The third and final match of the 3rd match day will see Brazil and Switzerland lock horns. Brazil will start the match as favorites. In fact, they are the strongest contenders for this year's World Cup. Switzerland will have to do something extraordinary to prevent the Brazilian strikers from scoring. Here's a look at the 5 players who could play a decisive role in this Group E clash.

#5 Phillipe Couthino

The Barcelona star can play the role of an attacking midfielder or a winger. He has scored 10 times in 36 appearances for Brazil. He scored 4 goals in the qualification campaign to go with 2 assists. He is an excellent playmaker and has the ability to strike the ball well from a distance. He is naturally right footed but can play with both the feet.

He has tremendous dribbling ability and is very quick on his feet. His passing ability and creative play could hamper Switzerland's chances of a victory. He may or may not score a goal but his assists and dribbling abilities could result in goals for his teammates.