Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brazil vs Switzerland: 5 key players that will decide the match

A look at the 5 players who could play key roles in this match.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 13:07 IST
1.26K

Brazil Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The World Cup match day 2 was an exciting and thrilling one. The first match saw France defeat Australia 2-1. The second match saw a huge upset as Iceland drew 1-1 against Argentina. Lionel Messi attempted 11 shots and none of them resulted in a goal, he also missed out on a penalty. Denmark defeated Peru 1-0 in the third match. Croatia defeated Nigeria 2-0

LIVE | Brazil vs Switzerland

The third and final match of the 3rd match day will see Brazil and Switzerland lock horns. Brazil will start the match as favorites. In fact, they are the strongest contenders for this year's World Cup. Switzerland will have to do something extraordinary to prevent the Brazilian strikers from scoring. Here's a look at the 5 players who could play a decisive role in this Group E clash.

#5 Phillipe Couthino

The Barcelona star can play the role of an attacking midfielder or a winger. He has scored 10 times in 36 appearances for Brazil. He scored 4 goals in the qualification campaign to go with 2 assists. He is an excellent playmaker and has the ability to strike the ball well from a distance. He is naturally right footed but can play with both the feet.

He has tremendous dribbling ability and is very quick on his feet. His passing ability and creative play could hamper Switzerland's chances of a victory. He may or may not score a goal but his assists and dribbling abilities could result in goals for his teammates.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Switzerland Football Neymar Gabriel Jesus Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
World Cup 2018: 5 Swiss players to look out for
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Former refugees at the world's grandest...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 players apart from Neymar who can decide the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Five Brazil players to look out for
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst players of Day 4 - FIFA World Cup 2014
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 | Brazil Team | Squad, Preview, Fixtures,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Neymar will win with Brazil 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: From India, with love for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us