Brazil vs Switzerland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 31 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features another set of important group games this week as Brazil take on Switzerland in a Group G match at Stadium 974 on Monday.

Both teams can deliver a great performance on their day and will look to seal their place in the knock-outs with a victory in this fixture.

Switzerland are one of the many dark horses in the FIFA World Cup this year and have a robust squad at their disposal going into this game. The European outfit edged Cameroon to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, eased past Serbia by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be intent on topping their group. The Selecao have one of the best squads at the World Cup and are among the favorites to win the competition.

Brazil vs Switzerland Head-to-Head stats

Brazil have a slight edge over Switzerland and have won three out of the nine matches that have been played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed two victories against Brazil and will look to level the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and ended in a 1-1 draw. Brazil were fairly wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Switzerland form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Brazil vs Switzerland: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Brazil have a point to prove this week

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the opening game of their World Cup campaign and will be looking to win their first two games of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006 when they defeated Togo and Korea Republic.

Brazil are on the verge of another World Cup record at the moment and could become the first team in the history of the competition to set a 17-match unbeaten streak in the group stages of the competition.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. Brazil’s Tite on Neymar ankle injury: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that”.Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. Brazil’s Tite on Neymar ankle injury: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that”. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. https://t.co/vyhtiZmms9

Neymar is only two goals behind Pele's 77-goal mark for Brazil on the international stage and could potentially surpass the legend this year. The PSG forward sustained an ankle injury against Serbia, however, and will miss the Selecao's next two matches.

Brazil are on an unbeaten streak of eight matches in all competitions and have scored an impressive 28 goals during this period. They last failed to win a football match against Ecuador in January this year, with their fellow South Americans holding them to a 1-1 draw.

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 296 votes